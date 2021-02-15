Twitter explodes as Michael McDowell wins Daytona 500

Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 race. That makes for a great NASCAR story, as he had 357 previous Cup starts without a win.

Registering his first-ever Cup triumph by claiming the Great American Race is indeed a special achievement for Michael McDowell.

Some of the reactions on Twitter regarding the same are as follows:

The “Loves” ❤️ car wins the Daytona 500 on Valentines Day. There are no coincidences 😊😎 pic.twitter.com/uZCe1EdkxT — Adam The Truth Broker (@ASBSmartBiz) February 15, 2021

What a solid effort by what most would consider an underdog! Great team work all around and this is why I love this sport! Congrats!!! — Mike Werner (@MikeWer11150964) February 15, 2021

Congratulations, FRM! Always awesome to see the smaller teams pull off a big upset in a race (like you guys did at Talladega with David Ragan years ago). Enjoy taking home the best crown jewel of the NASCAR schedule and you guys are in the Playoffs! — ShadowKnight508 (@TheWickedEnd508) February 15, 2021

Congratulations! Now this is something that I love to see! 👍👍👊 — David Wright (@davewright21568) February 15, 2021

😂🤣😂🤣😂. Congrats but a waste of a spot in the playoffs — AndrewGATOR48 (@AGator48) February 15, 2021

Daytona 500 Champion🤣 Can’t take it away from him bud — John Ore (@FullerTie17HD) February 15, 2021

The Daytona 500 race was red-flagged on Lap 15 because of rain. After a delay of more than six hours, the race officially resumed just after 9:30 PM.

Michael McDowell was clearly not one of the favorites going into the race at the Daytona International Speedway. That was because he was running for a rather underfunded Front Row Motorsports and faced stiff competition from other drivers.

However, with the unexpected triumph, McDowell joins the likes of Sterling Marlin and Michael Waltrip as the only drivers to win the Daytona 500 for their first Cup Series victory.

How did Michael McDowell win the Daytona 500?

Michael McDowell celebrating his NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 win. Photo: Getty Images

Joey Logano was leading the race before his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski bumped into his rear to send both cars crashing. The crash also took out Kyle Busch.

The crash in the Daytona 500 race took out several top contenders, which included pole-sitter Alex Bowman as well. The race resumed with just 29 of the 40 cars, as 11 drivers had to retire.

Michael McDowell went past current Cup champion Chase Elliott to win the Daytona 500 race. He was understandably elated after taking the chequered flag at the Daytona International Speedway.

"I've got to thank God. So many years grinding it out and hoping for an opportunity like this. This is such a great way to get your first victory. .. I cannot believe it!," the Daytona 500 winner said.

