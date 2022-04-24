×
"A few dozen race cars are being treated like supermodels" - Twitter reacts to NASCAR teams putting out umbrellas to escape the sun at Talladega Superspeedway

A general view of racing during the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
monicahdnjeri
Modified Apr 24, 2022 03:46 AM IST
News

Just before the usual inspection of NASCAR vehicles, various drivers raised concerns about the effects of the heat from the sun on the windshields of their cars.

It was evident that the heat would make the windshields expand, hence failing inspection. This did not go down well with some people who criticized them for cars being affected by the heat.

Many fans gave their views about the race car on Twitter after they saw racing cars being put under umbrellas to escape the sun. One fan stated:

"#NASCAR … Not a cloud in the sky here at @TALLADEGA but umbrellas are out in the garage to keep windshields cool so they don’t expand from the warm conditions and cause cars to fail inspection."
#NASCAR … Not a cloud in the sky here at @TALLADEGA but umbrellas are out in the garage to keep windshields cool so they don't expand from the warm conditions and cause cars to fail inspection.

One would have expected a heavy downpour, considering the number of umbrellas out in the garage to keep the windshields cool. Retweeting the information posted by Dustin Long, Nate Ryan replied stating that:

"Today at the most treacherous track in the series, a few dozen race cars are being treated like supermodels trying to escape the sun. While I appreciate the explanations of why this is happening, the issue (of course) is that it happened at all. It's a goofy look for #nascar."
Today at the most treacherous track in the series, a few dozen race cars are being treated like supermodels trying to escape the sun.While I appreciate the explanations of why this is happening, the issue (of course) is that it happened at all. It's a goofy look for #nascar.

Effects of heat on NASCAR cars

The expansion due to the heat would have seemed otherwise minute to some since 200/1000th doesn’t seem like much, but the fact that it remains even 0.001 seconds makes a difference when finishing a lap. Amazingly, 80/1000th of an inch would take a couple of milliseconds off of a lap of time.

This is exactly what raised the eyebrows of the teams and so they had their cars shielded from such faults.The effect of heat on automobiles appears to be a big worry. In reality, Bob Pockrass disclosed the true impact of the heat on the cars on Twitter.

Crew chiefs are telling me sun impacts body of car anywhere from 80/1000ths to 200/1000ths of an inch. twitter.com/jeff_gluck/sta…

Their idea of allowing umbrellas in the garage gave rise to a new carport idea by a fan.

A tweet reply from @nascarcasm inquired whether there was anything in the rulebook barring a team from erecting a carport on casters, putting the car under it and rolling them together.

Please show us the team that is also fanning the car with large palm fronds and feeding it grapes twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

Edited by Adam Dickson

