"Two Darlington stripes"- NASCAR fans indulge insiders into joking about Tyler Reddick's Southern 500 chaos

Tyler Reddick clinched the regular season championship by securing a top-10 finish, placing 10th in the final race of the regular season. This achievement was particularly notable given that Reddick struggled with an upset stomach throughout the race but still managed to finish in the top 10.

Reddick faced challenging conditions during the race, dealing with severe discomfort as he faced both gastrointestinal distress and the demands of the race. According to a post by Jonathan Fjeld on X, Reddick communicated his plight to his team, stating:

""I'm throwing up, sh*tting myself, all of the above."

In response, his team strategized to alleviate his discomfort, planning to provide him with two bags of ice and a drink to help him cope.

Trending

Additionally, Reddick's team attempted to administer pills, but he dropped them inside his car. Subsequently, they resorted to giving him a water bottle with the medicine crushed up to ensure he could ingest it.

Tyler Reddick, despite frequently discussing his health challenges during the race, managed to lead for only one lap on Sunday. Yet, the fans didn't miss the opportunity to find some humor in his predicament. The moment even roped in Bubba Wallace's spotter during a comment about Reddick.

According to a post by Dirty Mo Media, numerous fans called in and left messages for Tyler Reddick and his team, which Freddie Kraft, TJ Majors, Brett Griffin, and Casey Boat listened to while hosting their podcast.

Here are a few comments made by the fans:

"Man, Tyler Reddick sh*t in his pants and throwing up all over his car," the first one said.

"I just got back from the brewery and doing the same thing. Congrats Chase Briscoe! Freddie you are fat as f*ck Holla," to which Kraft replied with a "Semi-accurate"

"MJ gives him his own shoe? But they call him the 'dump man' instead of the 'jump man,'" one fan was heard saying.

"My dog was sniffing the TV after she heard that Tyler Reddick pooped in his pants. And he still won the regular season championship," another NASCAR enthusiast said playfully.

"Congratulations to Tyler Reddick. One season championship and two Darlington stripes" said one.

To add some clarity from Tyler Reddick’s camp, Freddie Kraft explained:

"I haven't talked to Tyler but yeah, apparently in his interview said he did not sh*t his pants. He said he wanted to and he couldn’t because of all the medicine he took to make him stop- Imodium."

TJ Majors also weighed in humorously on the discussion about the #45's situation:

"That stuff will clog a sink."

Expand Tweet

Tyler Reddick talked about the challenging conditions he faced during the race

While speaking to Sirius XM NASCAR, Reddick shared that his main concern throughout the race was managing his stomach rather than focusing on driving. The #45 driver explained:

"I was worried that the end of stage one there, when it finally ended, I was having to focus more on just holding back puke than driving the car. I was just worried I was gonna start puking and not be able to drive and crash. I've never been able to really, for those that have puked, right? [...] So I was just worried my day was going to end that way."

Following his triumph in securing the regular season championship, Reddick is now ranked third in the standings with 2028 points, having dropped two positions after the Darlington race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback