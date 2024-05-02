"Two stakeholders make 9-figure profits" - Frustrated Denny Hamlin makes shocking revelation amid NASCAR's stalled charter talks

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin recently vented his frustration about the stalled NASCAR charter negotiation with the current deal set to expire at the end of 2024.

In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, Hamlin spoke about the disconnect between NASCAR and the teams and where they were failing to reach an agreement. Hamlin claimed on the podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr:

"Right now, there are three stakeholders in this sport. The tracks, the teams, and NASCAR. And, to be quite honest, two of those stakeholders make nine-figure profits a year and one stakeholder loses seven-figure profits per year. So there's clearly a disconnect. And I wish that the fans were more informed of how offset this deal is and how unfair it is to the teams. But, you know, that's an issue you've got." (0:10)

The full-time Cup driver for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) added:

"We've asked to have a sharing of any future revenue. So we're not going to dig in anyone's pockets from NASCAR from anything that they've established in the past. Anything from this point forward, we've asked for, you know, a third of that. And they've adamantly said no and we're willing to give extra rights up to give that. They've said no." (0:52)

"And then just governance, you know, it's certain protections that the teams need in case of transfer of ownership," Hamlin said.

The frustrated 43-year-old claimed they have reached "a boiling point" regarding this looming issue. Hamlin then added that there's a possibility of the team skipping races in the near future:

"Well, then we just wouldn't show up when we don't need to. You know, the clash, we won't show up at that. The all-star race wouldn't show up at that. Maybe there's some races at Payless, we just won't show up to those. It's just not financially good. I'm sure there'll be owners not like that." (2:16)

Denny Hamlin remarks on the NASCAR COO's comments regarding the NASCAR charter agreement

NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell recently claimed "we’re very close" when asked about NASCAR and its charter agreement.

As the current deal expires at the end of the 2024 season, 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin indicated that the demands have not been addressed yet, and according to him, it's "positive messaging" done by the NASCAR official.

Hamlin said in an interview with Frontstretch:

"I have not, no I mean there's still the four key elements that I haven't seen NASCAR brought up and what our ask has been they haven't addressed those or haven't conceded to any of those. I think that it's positive messaging more than it's actually real." [5:17]