"I’ve never been hit so hard in my life" - Ty Dillon on brutal wreck with Kyle Larson at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon entered Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday night, hunting for a strong finish or a win, but luck wasn’t on his side and he wrapped up the day with a DNF. Indy was one of the most chaotic races NASCAR has witnessed this season with multiple wrecks. Ty Dillon was among the drivers who didn’t survive the wreck after he was involved in the biggest wreck of the day.

The wreck happened in the final stages of the race with 22 laps to go when Kyle Larson wrecked Dillon from behind. The latter was heading to Turn 1, a black spot, and before he could enter, Larson’s #5 Camaro seemed to have break issues, and it came flying, landing heavily on the #42 Chevy. Both cars incurred serious damage and both ended up DNFing.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Larson loses his brakes and slams into the No. 42 at near-full speed.



HUGE HITS for Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon. Larson loses his brakes and slams into the No. 42 at near-full speed. #NASCAR 📺: @nbc

Speaking to NBC Sports after the race, Ty Dillon cited that he had just seen a "blue flash" followed by a hit he had never experienced. He said:

“I didn’t see a whole lot. I saw a blue flash and I’ve never been hit so hard in my life. I’m grateful the good Lord was looking out for me, and these cars are so safe.”

Despite the major crash, the two drivers managed to climb out of their cars unhurt and headed to the infield care facility, where they were attended to and later released. According to Larson’s team, the issue might have been caused by overheated brake fluid, which caused the brakes to fail temporarily.

The disappointing finish at Indy marked Dillon's second full month of struggles and disheartening results. The best result he has recorded in the past two months is a P20 finish at Road America, which took place in the month of July.

Ty Dillon won’t be part of Petty GMS Motorsport team in the 2023 season

He was caught up in a late wreck on Lap 174 in Atlanta and recorded a P28 finish. Ty Dillon went ahead and wrecked again in New Hampshire, finishing P33. At Pocono Raceway, he survived a spin but still recorded another disappointing finish of P22, eventually sealing the month with a P34 finish.

Early last month, Petty GMS Motorsport announced that they would be parting ways with the driver at the end of the season through a mutual agreement. Following news of his departure, Dillon's future in 2023 is still unclear. Before joining Petty GMS, he didn’t have a full-time ride and only competed in four races last year.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ty Dillon won’t return to Petty GMS Racing next season. Top candidate to replace him in the No. 42 Cup car is Noah Gragson. Gragson side says nothing yet to announce. Ty Dillon won’t return to Petty GMS Racing next season. Top candidate to replace him in the No. 42 Cup car is Noah Gragson. Gragson side says nothing yet to announce.

At the end of the season, chances are he might join his grandfather’s team, Richard Childress Racing, where he will team up with his brother Austin Dillon. However, the team will only have one slot in 2024 after the departure of Tyler Reddick.

