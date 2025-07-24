Ty Dillon counting on Xfinity win at Indianapolis to push him as $1,000,000 NASCAR In-Season event reaches final showdown

Ty Dillon, a NASCAR driver, is heading into the final round of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge, the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG at Indianapolis.

Ty Dillon, in the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing, has had one of the best tournament runs so far, beating drivers like Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and John Hunter Nemechek to get to the final.

Dillon may not have had a lot of flashy finishes in races, but his patient driving and keeping the pressure on those ahead of him have gotten him to the finale, from the 32nd and last place of competitors throughout the tournament. The final race at Indianapolis may be the biggest of Dillon's career, and momentum, now that he wants to win the race and the big bonus that will help put him on the map in NASCAR.

Ty Dillon said to Speedway Digest:

"I'm looking forward to this weekend. Our team is excited, not just the No. 10 team, but everyone at Kaulig Racing. I've won at Indianapolis before and kissed the bricks in the Xfinity Series and every time I've gone to Indy, on the big track, I've felt very comfortable. I ran Indy last year, so it's one of the few tracks I've ran in the last year, everywhere else,"

"I've had a whole year off from racing and you feel like you're a mile behind and trying to catch up all weekend. I love going back to the tracks where I had an opportunity to run last year. Indy is a place I really look forward to racing and think we can have a good run this weekend and give ourselves a shot at winning the In-Season Challenge and walking away with the million," he added.

Ty Dillon is an American professional stock car racing driver competing full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 10 Chevrolet ZL1 for Kaulig Racing. After steady progression through the ranks, including a notable win in the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014, Dillon has developed a reputation as a resilient competitor with long-term involvement in NASCAR's top tiers

Ty Dillon backs Kyle Busch's controversial push for spotters over rearview cameras in NASCAR

Ty Dillon publicly supported Kyle Busch's controversial suggestion to remove rearview cameras from NASCAR's Next Gen cars, proposing that drivers should choose either a spotter or a rearview camera, not both.

Busch argued that rearview cameras give drivers an unfair advantage by making blocking too easy and affecting the racing dynamic. Dillon agreed, stating he would prefer relying on a spotter over in-car cameras, describing the current setup as promoting excessive aero-blocking and less competitive racing. He emphasized that racing without such technology feels more genuine, reflecting his dirt racing roots, where no such aids existed.

“No, I'm with Kyle. I would go with spotter. These are incar cameras. Yeah. The in-car cameras, I think they're too good. Like it's made the blocking ridiculous. And I grew up dirt racing, so we had nothing. You know we had a race,” he said on Door Bumper Clear podcast [48:43]

Dillon highlighted an example from a Chicago race where spotters missed a car stranded on the track, leading to a major accident.

