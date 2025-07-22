Ty Dillon gets emotional after advancing to the final round of NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge: “They were praying for me”

After Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon got emotional. While speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Kaulig Racing driver expressed why even his P20 finish mattered so much to him.Dillon, who entered the race as the No. 32 seed in the In-Season Tournament, received a free pass over Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek right before the double overtime restart. Nemechek, who started as the No. 12 seed, had to settle for a P21 spot, one lap down, and was the first driver to do so.After it was all over, Dillon told SiriusXM,“You tell yourself stuff like never give up, work hard, it's never over until it's over. But this has been just a true, real-life experience for me. Just makes you double down on everything that you believe in.”“I had so many people today and yesterday text me that they were praying for me. Couldn't get (that) out of my head the last couple laps that things are going to work out,” he added, trying hard to hold back tears.As things stand, it’s going to be Ty versus Ty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming Sunday, July 27. Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Chevy, will go up against Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 JGR Toyota, for the million-dollar cash prize.Both drivers are vying for their maiden victories of the 2025 season, which will propel them into the playoffs. As of now, Ty Dillon sits 30th in the series standings with no top-fives and one top-10. Gibbs, on the other hand, ranks 16th on that list with four top-fives, six top-10s, and 448 points to his name.Ty Dillon reacts to Denny Hamlin getting mad over him during their latest Dover outingDenny Hamlin, who won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, wasn’t happy with the way Ty Dillon raced Ty Gibbs at the Delaware-based racetrack. What infuriated him the most was how Dillon tried to lap him as they left the pit road following green flag stops.Speaking of it during the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the 33-year-old driver explained,“There was a situation where we came off pit road. We beat him off pit road on the green flag stop. Denny was right behind me, but John Hunter was a lap down. I was in front of the lucky dog, and I had to race him hard there. If caution comes out, we flip it. We’re a lap ahead.”As reported by Davey Segal, Hamlin radioed to his team,“I'm just burning my shit up with this f*cking idiot.”However, it didn’t matter as Denny Hamlin picked up the checkered flag before anyone else, thus marking his fourth win of the 2025 season. He now has 58 wins to his name, and if everything goes right, the Tampa, Florida, native might as well hit that 60-win mark.