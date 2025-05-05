Ty Dillon gets real about his 'unbeatable resilience' in NASCAR on wife Haley’s podcast

Ty Dillon sat with his wife, Haley Dillon, to speak about resilience in NASCAR, a virtue the Kaulig Racing driver has been following for a long time. Speaking about this, the #10 driver said he never gave up with 'unbeatable resilience' even though he felt like giving up, and this was what made him successful.
Ty Dillon sat with Haley in the latter's recent podcast on YouTube, where the couple spoke about their faith, family, love and of course, NASCAR. During their conversation, the Kaulig driver mentioned how his never-give-up attitude and 'unbeatable resilience' took him places. He said (1:04:50 onwards):
"Going through kind of the ups and downs and different teams and all the stuff is like, I have been treated every way. I think I could possibly be treated good or bad and you know lied to and faked out to where now it's just like, okay cool, you can beat me up. But you're never you're never going to get me knock me down like you're never going to knock me out.
"So I've just developed a mindset of like winners are the quitters or the losers who never quit. So you will not get me to quit whether It's driving in the race car. There's never going to be a day where I wake up and I give up and I've learned because so many opportunities have come to me from never giving up."
Ty Dillon got married to his long-time girlfriend, Haley Carey, on December 20, 2014, exactly a year after their engagement. They have two children together, a daughter named Oakley Ray Dillon and a son named Kapton Reed Dillon.
Dillon is currently racing in his 12th year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. He is in charge of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is racing for them under full-time obligation. After the Texas race, he is occupying the 30th place in the Drivers' championship with 186 points.
How was Ty Dillon's Texas race on Sunday?
Ty Dillon had a formidable race in the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The Kaulig Racing driver started his race from 23rd place after an underwhelming qualifying.
However, he got demoted to 32nd place in Stage 1 but made a decent comeback to finish Stage 2 in 21st place. In the final stage, he came home in 12th place, ahead of William Byron and behind Todd Gilliland.
Joey Logano claimed the victory ahead of Ross Chastain in overtime. With this, the Team Penske driver claimed his first win of the season, and the first since the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway last year.
