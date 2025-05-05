Ty Dillon gets real about his 'unbeatable resilience' in NASCAR on wife Haley’s podcast

Ty Dillon sat with his wife, Haley Dillon, to speak about resilience in NASCAR, a virtue the Kaulig Racing driver has been following for a long time. Speaking about this, the #10 driver said he never gave up with 'unbeatable resilience' even though he felt like giving up, and this was what made him successful.

Ad

Ty Dillon sat with Haley in the latter's recent podcast on YouTube, where the couple spoke about their faith, family, love and of course, NASCAR. During their conversation, the Kaulig driver mentioned how his never-give-up attitude and 'unbeatable resilience' took him places. He said (1:04:50 onwards):

"Going through kind of the ups and downs and different teams and all the stuff is like, I have been treated every way. I think I could possibly be treated good or bad and you know lied to and faked out to where now it's just like, okay cool, you can beat me up. But you're never you're never going to get me knock me down like you're never going to knock me out.

Ad

Trending

"So I've just developed a mindset of like winners are the quitters or the losers who never quit. So you will not get me to quit whether It's driving in the race car. There's never going to be a day where I wake up and I give up and I've learned because so many opportunities have come to me from never giving up."

Ad

Ad

Ty Dillon got married to his long-time girlfriend, Haley Carey, on December 20, 2014, exactly a year after their engagement. They have two children together, a daughter named Oakley Ray Dillon and a son named Kapton Reed Dillon.

Dillon is currently racing in his 12th year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. He is in charge of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is racing for them under full-time obligation. After the Texas race, he is occupying the 30th place in the Drivers' championship with 186 points.

Ad

How was Ty Dillon's Texas race on Sunday?

Ty Dillon had a formidable race in the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The Kaulig Racing driver started his race from 23rd place after an underwhelming qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon (10) comes into pit row after his qualifying lap at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

However, he got demoted to 32nd place in Stage 1 but made a decent comeback to finish Stage 2 in 21st place. In the final stage, he came home in 12th place, ahead of William Byron and behind Todd Gilliland.

Joey Logano claimed the victory ahead of Ross Chastain in overtime. With this, the Team Penske driver claimed his first win of the season, and the first since the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.