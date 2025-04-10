Ty Dillon highlights breakthrough weeks on the racetrack with Kaulig Racing 

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon recently appeared in an interview with Big Play Sports Network on Instagram and discussed about the team's solid performance this season. During the interview, Dillon talked about how his team, Kaulig Racing, has great momentum in the 2025 season.

Ad

Dillon debuted in the Cup Series over a decade ago in 2014, and since then, he has completed six seasons as a full-time driver and secured seven top-ten finishes in 249 starts. Compared to the Kaulig Racing driver's last full-time season, he has had a strong start this year. He has secured four top-20 finishes this season so far. His best finish came at the inaugural race, the Daytona 500, where he finished 14th.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting upon the solid finishes in this season, Ty Dillon told Big Play Sports Network:

"I think it's real now. It's a streak. The momentum is real with our team right now. It's been a great couple of weeks. This weekend at Darlington, finish in 16th. It was a really strong run for us, getting stage points and finishing eighth in the second stage. We battled through a lot of adversity in the race, but our team is just getting stronger and stronger and stronger each week, so it's an exciting time."

Ad

Ad

Dillon ranks 25th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 141 points. He has yet to secure a top-five or top-ten finish this season. Additionally, he has an average start of 24.25 and an average finish of 20.75.

On the other hand, his teammate AJ Allmendinger ranks 16th on the points table with 168 points. He has secured two top-ten finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miamai Speedway, respectively. Additionally, he has an average start of 15.75 and an average finish of 20.375. The team ranks 17th on the points table, one spot behind Richard Childress Racing.

Ad

Ty Dillon opens up about his driving experience with Kaulig Racing

Earlier in March 2025, Ty Dillon was featured in an interview with Big Play Sports Network. He opened up about his experience with his new team, Kaulig Racing, and compared it to his previous teams. Dillon joined hands with the team in the 2025 season as a full-time Cup Series driver.

Ad

The #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver claimed his car performed well and faster than any other car he'd driven at this level.

“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes a difference," Ty Dillon stated.

Ad

The next Cup Series race is the Food City 500, which is scheduled for April 13, 2025, at Bristol Motor Speedway. FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 500-lap race at 3:00 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More