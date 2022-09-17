"It’s going to be a completely different animal" -Ty Dillon hopes to have a decent result at NASCAR Bristol race this weekend

Austin Dillon’s younger brother Ty Dillon is among the drivers who have had a long and rough season since the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season kicked off on February 20. Additionally, he is one of the drivers who has never before made it to the playoffs to contest for the championship but is now battling for a strong season finish. His older brother Austin Dillon was lucky enough to secure the last spot in the playoffs after winning the last regular season race.

One of the real factors contributing to Ty's poor performance is being tagged in wrecks here and there in most of his races. This weekend, the 30-year-old driver will partner with EG3 Technologies, where he’ll pilot the #42 Camaro ZL1 for the first time in Bristol.

Heading to the Last Great Colosseum for the first time with the Next Gen car, Ty Dillon is hoping for a decent result at the end of the day. According to him, The Last Great Colosseum will be a 'completely different animal' to the new car.

In a media interaction, Dillon was asked about his mindset towards the weekend race. Responding to the question, he said:

“For sure, when we raced on Bristol’s dirt configuration in the springtime, our #42 team put together a fantastic race. We were able to win our heat race, which gave us the track position that we needed to be in contention throughout the entire race. However, as we return this weekend, it’s going to be a completely different animal because nobody has any laps on this surface with the Next Gen car.”

He went on to add:

“At the end of the day though, Bristol will always be Bristol in the sense that you need to survive all 500 laps to have a shot at a decent result. If we can unload our EG3 Technologies Chevy with speed right off the truck, I think we can have another solid showing.”

This is the second time Ty Dillon and his #42 Camaro ZL1 for Petty GMS will visit the City of Bristol. Despite it being the second time, the venue has changed. During their last spring visit, Dillon turned laps at Bristol (Dirt). This time around, he will hit the 0.533-mile oval-shaped concrete track.

Ty Dillon's performance at Bristol Motor Speedway

Despite visiting the track with a new car this weekend, Ty Dillon is no stranger to this track. He has made numerous starts across all three NASCAR Series. The Petty GMS driver has made nine Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. Of the nine starts, Dillon has scored top-20 finishes four times, with his best being a P15 finish.

Ryan @ifantasyrace In 4 of his last 5 Bristol races, Ty Dillon has finished between 15th to 21st.



Over the last six races heading into the weekend, Dillon has finished between 14th to 22nd and has a 17.8 average finish.

When NASCAR visited the Bristol Dirt track in the spring, Ty Dillon was among the fastest cars and managed to earn his first top-10 finish of the season after finishing 10th. He has also performed tremendously in other series' but hasn’t revisited the top-10 grid on the track.

In the Xfinity Series, his record shows he earned four top-five finishes, with his best being a 4th place finish. Additionally, he also scored eight top-10 finishes in the same series. In NASCAR’s lower-tier series, he posted only one top-10 finish, with a P10. Judging from his record, it is clear he has a chance of a good run at this track.

