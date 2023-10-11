Ty Dillon pens goodbye tribute to Spire Motorsports as Carson Hocevar replaces him in the Cup Series next year

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon is set to leave Spire Motorsports after the conclusion of the 2023 season, with 20-year-old Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar piloting the #77 Chevrolet Camaro in 2024.

Dillon joined Spire Motorsports in 2023 and will leave the team just one year into his journey with the Jeff Dickerson-led organization. In his 32 starts in the #77 Chevy this season, he has failed to score a single top-10 finish and will hence vacate his seat to the young and upcoming Truck Series talent.

Following Hocevar's announcement, Ty Dillon penned a short note on social media thanking Spire co-owners Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus T.J Puchyr for the 2023 ride. His goodbye tribute on X (formerly Twitter) read:

"I am grateful to Jeff, TJ, and everyone at Spire Motorsports for allowing me to drive the No. 77 this season. I wish their organization nothing but the best in the future. I am excited for what's to come next year."

Expand Tweet

Jeff Dickerson also expressed his gratitude to Dillon and hopes the 31-year-old lands a seat in the Cup Series.

“We’re also very grateful to Ty Dillon for everything he’s done for our organization and the No. 77 team, in particular,” Dickerson said in press release. “Ty came to Spire Motorsports after the 2022 season and has put his best foot forward. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. We know he’ll land with a top-flight race team and wish him the very best.”

Ty Dillon is yet to announce his plans for 2024 but he does mention in his note that he is "excited" about what is in the pipeline for the upcoming season.

Spire Motorsports owner compares Ty Dillon's replacement to Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski

Ty Dillon will be vacating his seat at Spire Motorsports for one of the most exciting talents in NASCAR, with Carson Hocevar set to drive the #77 in 2024.

Amidst their rapid expansion in NASCAR, Spire Motorsports signed Hocevar on a multi-year contract. The 20-year-old is putting together an impressive campaign in the Trucks and has turned heads in his part-time schedule driving the #42 Chevy for Legacy Motor Club.

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

The Portage, Michigan native has made five starts in the Xfinity Series and six at the Cup level. He has shown incredible speed in the premier series, recently fetching an 11th-place finish at Bristol.

Jeff Dickerson thus spoke about Hocevar in high regard, as the 20-year-old reminds him of a young Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

“Carson Hocevar is a proven winner and excels with every opportunity,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He’s an undeniable talent and reminds me a lot of a young Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. We’re thrilled to have him join the Spire Motorsports family and help us continue to raise our competitive bar.”

Carson Hocevar is also in contention for the 2023 Truck Series title and has racked up three wins this year.