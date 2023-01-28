Ty Dillon of RCR will race in the classic number 3 Chevrolet in select Xfinity Starts

Ty Dillon is set to compete for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time since the 2018 season. The organization has added a part-time Xfinity Series schedule for Dillon as Ferris Mowers returns to sponsor Dillon in select Cup Series and Xfinity Series races for the 2023 season.

Ty Dillon will drive the iconic #3 Chevrolet Camaro SS for RCR in a limited schedule, starting with Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 13. The 30-year-old competed in 15 races during the last two Xfinity seasons, but his last full-time season in the series came in 2016 with the RCR team. His only Xfinity victory came in 2014 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The sponsorship from Ferris Mowers (a division of outdoor power equipment manufacturer Briggs & Stratton) also extends to Dillon’s new team in the NASCAR Cup Series with Spire Motorsports’ #77 Chevrolet. Ferris will be the primary sponsor in select Cup races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 next month. The company's logo will be highlighted as an associate sponsor on the #77 Chevrolet car in the remaining Cup races.

In a statement, Christin Wam, the senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton said:

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him. We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

Ty Dillon spoke about his return to RCR for the 2023 Xfinity Series season

The 2023 Xfinity Series season marks the reunion of Ty Dillon and Ferris Mower's sponsorship as well as his return to Richard Childress Racing after five years. Meanwhile, Dillon has had success in the #3 RCR Chevrolet as he earned his only Xfinity win with RCR in 2014.

Ty Dillon @tydillon Grateful for a continuing partnership with @FerrisMowers ! Excited for 2023 to represent the Ferris brand with @SpireMotorsport in the @NASCAR Cup Series and select races with @RCRracing in the Xfinity Series. Ready to mow down the competition! Grateful for a continuing partnership with @FerrisMowers! Excited for 2023 to represent the Ferris brand with @SpireMotorsport in the @NASCAR Cup Series and select races with @RCRracing in the Xfinity Series. Ready to mow down the competition! https://t.co/4qH29mu278

Speaking about his return, Dillon recalled the memorable moments driving the #3 car. He added that it’s fun to go back to the Xfinity Series to relive those moments.

Dillon said:

“It’s fun to go back (to the No. 3), it meant a lot to my career when I was younger. I started in the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series with the No. 3. It’s fun to go back to the Xfinity Series to relive those days and have some fun.”

Catch Dillon in action at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

