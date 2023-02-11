Ty Dillon remembers how Kevin Harvick got RCR through 'really tough' times - "He was the cornerstone of the race team"

Ty Dillon is looking back at some memories related to Kevin Harvick as the latter is all set to retire from racing this year. This will culminate a 23-year Cup career that included 60 victories and one Cup championship.

Harvick announced his decision in January, saying he will not compete in the Cup following this year. His contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season, and he wanted to make a decision on his future before the season began.

The decision was not unexpected. The future NASCAR Hall of Famer stated in December that he would make a decision before the start of the season. Also, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas stated in October that Harvick had not indicated a desire to continue racing until 2023.

Many of his fellow drivers are remembering the days they shared with Harvick, and Ty Dillon was among them.

Despite getting attention for his criticism of Dillon and his brothers at a truck race in 2013, Harvick became close to them while racing for their grandfather, Richard Childress.

“Kevin has had such an impact on my life, my family’s, the race team from the time he stepped in for Dale and immediately brought victory back to the company and really helped RCR get through a time that was really tough. He was the cornerstone of the race team as I was growing up."

Ty Dillon also discussed how Harvick shared some racing insights that helped him beat Kyle Busch.

"I remember my first truck win at Atlanta (on August 31, 2012). He called me that morning. It was like 8 or 9 in the morning, and he really walked me through the speedway at that time because he was very dominant at the racetrack on that surface. The things he told me, I applied and went out and beat Kyle Busch (and) some of the top guys, and I’ll never forget that Kevin’s always been there for good advice."

Ty Dillon also talked about how they smoothed things out after the Martinsville incident and how their friendship has bloomed ever since.

“We’ve obviously had our moments later on in the truck series and, but also after the Martinsville situation, it wasn’t within a year later where we had talked about it and moved on. And you know, we have a great relationship now. He’s been very helpful and impactful to my career.

"Almost every year of my career. He’s been somebody that’s worth talking to and always offers the best advice, and I appreciate not only what he’s done for me, but what he’s done for the sport and done for my family’s race team at RCR.”

Kevin Harvick and Ty Dillon had feuded at the Martinsville Truck race in 2013

After a collision with team owner Richard Childress' grandson, Ty Dillon, during the 2013 Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race, Kevin Harvick unloaded on the Sprint Cup team he is leaving.

At Kroger 200, Harvick, who was driving for another team, and Dillon were competing for second when their trucks collided, knocking both out of contention. Harvick, who is leaving Richard Childress Racing after 13 seasons in the Sprint Cup, hinted that nepotism and family ties played a role in his choice.

"He [Ty Dillon] just dumped me."

Harvick said about the crash.

"Exactly the reason why I'm leaving RCR because you've got those kids coming up, and they've got no respect for what they do in this sport and they've had everything fed to them with a spoon."

Ty Dillon described the wreck as "classic Kevin Harvick and pretty much his entire career at RCR." However, the two have put the unpleasantness behind them now.

Poll : 0 votes