Ty Dillon returns to NASCAR Cup with Kaulig Racing starting Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon is set to make his return to NASCAR's top-tier series, running select races for Kaulig Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced on Monday (March 25).

Dillon, who stepped down from Cup Series to full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series this season, will drive the Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevrolet in five events.

The 32-year-old driver will make his first Cup start of the 2024 season with this week’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Dillon will then return to the entry at Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23), Richmond Raceway (August 11), and Kansas Speedway (September 29).

Chris Rice, the president of Kaulig Racing is happy to have a multi-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #16 entry in the partial schedule.

Rice said it in a statement:

“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon compete for Kaulig Racing this season in the NASCAR Cup Series. With our continued success in the sport and support from Richard Childress Racing, it made perfect sense to lean on a veteran driver to help pilot the No. 16.”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of the #16 Kaulig Racing this season, including AJ Allmendinger, Josh Williams, Derek Kraus, and Shane van Gisbergen.

Ty Dillon spoke about making his return to the Cup Series

The three-time Truck Series winner is happy to return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. He admitted the significance of racing at the highest level of the sport and sees it as an opportunity to showcase his skills and potential as a driver.

Ty Dillon said in a statement:

“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. This is the highest level of our sport and allows me to go out and prove what I can do with great leaders in Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Travis Mack, and the entire team. Kaulig Racing gives me the best opportunity to showcase what I can do on the track.”

Ty Dillon has competed full-time in six seasons in the series. He has made 238 starts in the Cup Series and managed to score seven top-10 finishes so far.

He has made 11 Cup starts at Richmond Raceway, recording a pair of top-20 results, including a career-best finish of 17th-place at Richmond in 2022.