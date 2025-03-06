Ty Dillon’s car costs six figures to repair per Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice amid Austin Cindric suspension debate

The NASCAR world has been debating whether Austin Cindric should have been suspended for hooking Ty Dillon at Circuit of the Americas. Some argue against a suspension, claiming that Dillon’s car wasn’t significantly damaged. However, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice recently countered this argument during an appearance on Sirius XM show “The Morning Drive.”.

NASCAR on Wednesday (March 5) fined Austin Cindric $50,000 and 50 points for intentionally right-rear hooking the #10 driver during last weekend’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas but didn’t suspend the veteran driver for his actions. Avoiding suspension was huge, and that left people debating about it.

On the show, Rice revealed that repairing Dillon’s #10 Kaulig Racing cars after the COTA wreck incurred six-figure repair costs, which is a big hit for the organization.

NASCAR journalist Pete Pistone, who co-hosts the Sirius XM show “The Morning Drive” on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, wrote on X:

“For those who side on Cindric not being suspended because Dillon’s car “wasn’t severely damaged,” Kaulig President Chris Rice told us today on TMD there was six figure damage/repairs on the 10 car because of the incident”

The incident between Cindric and Dillon occurred on Lap 4 of the COTA race, when the #10 driver pushed Cindric off the track on the turn, and in retaliation, Cindric hooked the #10 driver’s right rear bumper, causing him to spin before hitting the wall. However, Dillon recovered from it and finished 28th, while Cindric finished 25th.

NASCAR comments on why Austin Cindric was not suspended for his COTA actions

NASCAR explained their decision for not suspending Austin Cindric after his incident with Austin Dillon. The governing body said that the incident occurred at a slower-speed road course rather than a high-speed oval, which reduced the overall danger. Additionally, it did not sustain major damage and was able to continue racing without a caution being needed.

On X, renowned FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the comment of NASCAR on the penalty.

“NASCAR says no suspension for Cindric because: Driver was traveling at a slower pace on the road course (vs an intermediate/superspeedway) Dillon had no significant impact or damage, and was able to drive on. No caution. a one-race suspension did not ‘feel’ appropriate” Pockrass wrote.

As a result of a 50-point penalty, the #2 Team Penske Austin Cindric dropped from 11th place in the Cup Series points table to 34th.

Watch the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, at 3:30 pm ET.

