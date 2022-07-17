Ty Dillon's departure makes Noah Gragson appear like the probable choice for Petty GMS

Petty GMS Motorsports recently confirmed the departure of Ty Dillon at the end of the 2022 season after racing for the team for one season. Following his departure, the #42 Chevrolet Camaro seat will be left empty, and obviously, Petty GMS will have to fill it for the 2023 season.

With the confirmation of Dillon’s departure, the succession finger has been pointed at Noah Gragson, a veteran Xfinity driver driving the #9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsport. Although Petty GMS has not yet disclosed the actual successor to the #42 Chevy, Gragson is ranked as the best fit to fill that gap.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ty Dillon won’t return to Petty GMS Racing next season. Top candidate to replace him in the No. 42 Cup car is Noah Gragson. Gragson side says nothing yet to announce. Ty Dillon won’t return to Petty GMS Racing next season. Top candidate to replace him in the No. 42 Cup car is Noah Gragson. Gragson side says nothing yet to announce.

Ty Dillon, on the other hand, has also not disclosed his next home after Petty GMS. Only Tyler Reddick has confirmed 23XI Racing as his next home after his contract with Trackhouse Racing lapses this season.

Maury Gallagher Jr. signed Dillon in October 2021 after he left Gaunt Brother Racing. Following his arrival at the Petty GMS, Dillon was supposed to pilot a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #94. They later changed cars, however, and he ended up making his debut for the Petty GMS team with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #42, which he has been driving for the entire season.

Ty Dillon's performances in NASCAR Cup Series since his 2014 debut

Since making his Cup Series debut in 2014, Ty Dillon has made 184 starts, but he remains winless with only seven top-10 finishes and zero poles. This season, his performance hasn’t been that commendable, with his average finishing ranging in the top 30.

Dillon has only managed to score one top 10 finish, taking it in the Bristol Dirt, a race where he placed 10th. He was back in struggling mode after placing a disappointing 33rd finish at Talladega Speedway.

At the All-Star Open, Dillon was among the drivers who didn’t have a guaranteed spot, and his only chance was to take the top position at the race, which he failed in after finishing sixth.

Ty Dillon @tydillon



@FerrisMowers | @PettyGMS | #GoTyme P5 in the Open. Not the result we wanted, but we are progressing strongly on our mile and half program. I like where we are headed for the 600! P5 in the Open. Not the result we wanted, but we are progressing strongly on our mile and half program. I like where we are headed for the 600! @FerrisMowers | @PettyGMS | #GoTyme https://t.co/XHCQakfsgT

Currently, the grandson of Richard Childress stands 27th in drivers’ standings with 310 points, making him one of the drivers to be eliminated if the playoffs were to be held today. With as many points, only a win can guarantee him a spot in the 2022 playoffs as he is way below the points’ cutline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far