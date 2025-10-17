Ty Dillon’s former spotter asks Denny Hamlin a crucial question just days after being fired

Ty Dillon’s former spotter, Joe White, was laid off after the Kaulig Racing driver was involved in a massive crash with William Byron at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While looking for his next stop in the NASCAR Cup Series, White took to X and mentioned Denny Hamlin, as he asked whether it was Indeed or ZipRecruiter that once had an advertisement on Hamlin’s NASCAR podcast, Actions Detrimental.

It all happened on Lap 236 of 267 of last Sunday’s (October 12) Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas. Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, didn’t realize that Dillon would pit at the time.

At the time Dillon didn’t signal Byron, as the former thought Byron’s spotter had done the job already. As a result, Byron hit the back of Dillon’s car at full speed, destroying both their rides. Kaulig Racing didn’t blame Ty Dillon for the incident. Instead, they held White responsible for the fracas.

Now that White is now looking for a new job. He asked a question to Hamlin about job hunting.

“Hey @dennyhamlin,” White wrote in one of his latest posts on X. “Was it Indeed or Ziprecruiter that had an add on your podcast? I want to use the best!”

Ty Dillon is one of the drivers who are still looking for their inaugural win of the 2025 season. He didn’t make the playoffs this year, but he can still contend for a win over the next couple of weeks, leading to the Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Kaulig Racing CEO backs Ty Dillon amid Las Vegas blame game

Kaulig Racing’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Rice, wasn’t ready to accept the blame against Ty Dillon for whatever happened between him and William Byron at LVMS. The way Rice saw it, it was all a part of racing dynamics, even though the incident did a couple of hundred thousand dollars of damage to Dillon’s No. 10 Chevy Camaro.

During an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Rice reflected on the incident, saying,

“I hate placing blame on somebody that was actually just running his own race. He was doing his own thing, he was doing his own deal, just trying to make the best of it. I’m not the guy that’s gonna sit here and take up for my driver, but what I am gonna say is they were doing their own thing. I don’t feel like they were in the wrong.”

Rice then explained why a wave from Dillon’s end wouldn’t have mattered. The drivers sit too far back in the race cars, which means that even if Dillon had signalled Byron, the HMS star wouldn’t have seen it.

“You would have never seen his hand out the window. I don’t care, he could have had his hand all the way out the window,” Rice continued. “The only person you could have seen his hand out the window was SVG (Shane van Gisbergen), he has long enough hands. But everybody else, you’re not gonna see it.”

Both Byron and Ty Dillon had to settle for DNFs that day. Denny Hamlin took the win, marking his 60th career victory in the Cup Series.

For now, all eyes are on Talladega Superspeedway, which will host next week’s race of the Round of 8 segment. Named the YellaWood 500, the 188-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

