Ty Dillon's wife drops 1-word reaction to husband's daring stunt at NASCAR Hall Foundation event

Ty Dillon was spotted at a fundraising event for the NASCAR Hall Foundation. The Kaulig Racing driver recently shared some glimpses of the day through Instagram.

Ad

The post showed Dillon descending a 10-story building. It was all part of Over the Edge, as the event was named. The NASCAR Cup Series driver wrote in the caption:

“Had a great time repelling off a 10 story building with @nascarhall and doing it for a great cause @nascarhallfoundation.”

Ad

Trending

Dillon’s wife, Haley, slid into the comments section and wrote:

“Hot 🔥”

Austin Dillon's comment (/Instagram/@ty_dillon)

Haley and Ty Dillon have been married since December 2014. They have three kids together, two sons named Kapton Reed and Bear Dakota, and a daughter named Oakley Ray. Haley is often seen alongside her husband on race days.

Ad

2025 marks Dillon’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of Daniel Hemric’s renumbered No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro. He is 11 races into the season, heading towards Kansas Motor Speedway for his upcoming race on Sunday, May 11. Fans can watch Ty Dillon on Fox Sports 1, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Dillon will enter the race 30th in driver standings with 186 points. With an average start of 22.727 and an average finish of 21.182, Dillon has yet to log his first Cup Series victory.

Ad

His younger brother, Austin Dillon, is also a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, currently driving the No. 3 Chevy Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. Team owner Richard Childress happens to be the grandfather of the Dillon brothers.

Next up for the Dillon brothers is the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, is the defending winner of the event.

Haley Dillon recalls making the “first move” on husband Ty Dillon

Haley and Ty Dillon hopped on this week’s episode of Believe In The Good, a podcast hosted by Haley. While answering fan questions, the couple came across a question that had them return to memory lane.

Ad

The question was who made the first move. Dillon thought that it happened at the Space Needle, but Haley corrected him, saying that it happened when Dillon got inside the car before heading towards the observation tower in Seattle, Washington.

“You got in the car, I immediately held your hand,” Haley told Ty Dillon.

“Then we went from there straight to the Space Needle. We had an hour to kill,“ she added.

Ad

Haley hails from a family of racers based in Seattle. Her family used to race in Legend Car events. She met Dillon during the 2016 Summer Shootout, as the driver revealed during an interview with BBC Sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.