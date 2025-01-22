Ty Dillon's wife Haley shares hilarious revelation about her girlfriends' prom dress choices 

Ty Dillon's wife Haley asked her Instagram followers to share pictures of their prom dresses and makeup from their school years as she made a hilarious revelation. She claimed that there was a high possibility that everyone from their generation wore the same patterned dresses.

Haley has gained over 92K followers on Instagram and regularly posts updates from her daily life. She recently posted a story, revealing that she had a discussion about prom dresses with her girlfriends. She mentioned that most of them had hot pink and zebra patterned dresses that they wore for the prom.

She further claimed that this was such a popular theme in the 2000s that arguably everyone wore such dresses at their prom parties.

"I was talking to a couple of my girlfriends today that we all realized that we had had hot pink and zebra prom dresses or homecoming dresses or tolo or whatever the dance was. So, it got me thinking. We couldn't have been alone. It was such a popular thing from probably ‘04 to 2012 or something in that sweet spot," she said.

Haley then requested her followers to send their outfits from the prom parties in a similar hot pink and zebra pattern that she wore during her event.

"So send me a photo of you in your hot pink or zebra dress or both. Lord knows you had an outrageous updo or some fabulous glittery makeup. Or, you know, there was probably I'm guessing a lot of shimmer to that eye shadow. So send it my way and I'll post mine," she added.

Ty Dillon's wife Haley requests followers to share pictures from their prom in hot pink dresses (@haleykdillon on Instagram)

Ty Dillion married Haley Carey in December of 2014, the year he debuted in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing for two races. He is set to return to the series in the 2025 season with Kaulig Racing.

Ty Dillon to return to full-time Cup Series schedule with Kaulig Racing

The 32-year-old raced on a part-time schedule for Kaulig Racing in 2024. He participated in five races, piloting the #16 Chevy and finished twice within the top 20.

Considering his performance, the team signed him on a full-time contract for the 2025 season. He will be behind the wheel of the #10 car. He was last in a full-time seat in 2023, racing for Spire Motorsports.

Ty Dillon shared a positive note as he prepared to join Kaulig in the upcoming season.

"I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally," Ty Dillon said in a statement. "They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on, and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season."

Ty Dillon was racing in the Truck Series last season with Rackley W.A.R. However, he gave up the seat in favor of Dawson Sutton before the race in Kansas.

