Ty Dillon says he’s already a winner before his $1,000,000 face-off against Ty Gibbs at Indianapolis

This coming Sunday (July 27) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon will face off against Ty Gibbs for a $1 million bonus for their respective teams. It’s all part of the in-season tournament that NASCAR started this year itself.

Dillon drives the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy full-time and will enter the race as the 32nd seed in the 32-driver field. He and Gibbs entered the competition as the No. 6 seed and happened to be the last two contenders.

This puts Ty Dillon and the No. 10 team under the spotlight. On that note, Dillon considers himself a winner already, regardless of what happens on Sunday. He said in a statement,

“I feel like we’ve already won this thing, no matter what happens on Sunday. I know this is an awesome moment in time for myself, my family, and Kaulig Racing, but in a few weeks, life’s going to move on, and hopefully we continue to get better, and we win races and continue to stay in the spotlight.”

Ty Dillon won his maiden and only NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in 2014. He is one of the drivers who are currently vying for their first win of the 2025 season.

21 races into the season, Dillon has been able to pick up only one top-10 and zero top-fives. The 33-year-old Welcome, North Carolina, native sits 30th in the driver standings with 337 points to his name.

“It’s going to be a lot for us to keep up with him”- Ty Dillon remains vigilant of the challenge that Ty Gibbs poses

Ty Dillon knows that it is going to be difficult to beat Ty Gibbs’ Saia LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE just on speed. However, reflecting on his previous matchups in the In-Season tournament, the Chevy icon stated that anything could happen.

Dillon has been to Indianapolis five times before. However, this is going to be his first race at the 2.5-mile racetrack with Kaulig Racing. Speaking of his earlier in-season matchups, Dillon said in a statement,

“It gives you this real belief that going into Indy, anything can happen. I know Ty is going to be super fast, and it’s going to be a lot for us to keep up with him on raw speed. But anything can happen, and I’m well aware of that now.”

“It’s been a fun run with them, too, along this thing,” Ty Dillon further added. “Man, I’m having a blast, and just every weekend, I’m like, I can’t believe it. We’re just kind of bloating, and something big’s going on here, and we’re just going to keep riding it out.”

The 160 laps of pure action will be televised on TNT Sports from 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the coverage or listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

