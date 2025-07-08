Ty Dillon takes a shot at Brad Keselowski's infamous basketball fail after eliminating the No.6 driver from In-Season Challenge

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon has moved to the next round of NASCAR's inaugural in-season tournament after outperforming Brad Keselowski in the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Following that, NASCAR's official Instagram page shared Dillon's clip of hilariously taking a shot at Keselowski.

The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing owner was involved in an accident in the initial stage of the race that ended his chance at the $1 million prize pool. Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar triggered the crash on turn 11 of lap three at the 75-lap race. The crash collected Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland, Will Brown, Riley Herbst, and Brad Keselowski.

Ty Dillon also suffered a flat tire, but he landed a top-20 finish and clinched a spot in the next round of the in-season tournament. Following that, Dillon engaged in some trash talk about Keselowski. The #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 recalled Keslowski's basketball skills from when he tried his hand at the sport for a charity event during the half-time of a Charlotte Bobcats game and stated (via NASCAR on Instagram):

"I knew in a basketball city, going up against Brad in a game of knockout, I was going to have a good chance."

Brad Keselowski finished the 75-lap race in P37, one spot behind Ty Dillon's elder brother, Austin Dillon. On the other hand, the Kaulig Racing driver wrapped up the event in P20.

Ty Dillon fired playful shots at Denny Hamlin's "villain" persona, which reveals the driver's personality

After securing a top-ten finish at the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Ty Dillon fired friendly shots at Joe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin. During an interview at Cup Scene's YouTube channel, Dillon opened up about how Hamlin's villain persona displays the driver's true emotions.

During the 260-lap race, a massive crash ended Hamlin's chance to win the $1 million prize pool. On lap 69, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver got off-kilter and triggered the crash, collecting nearly half of the 40 drivers on the grid. However, Dillon steered clear of the wreck and landed a spot inside the top ten.

Reflecting on the same, Ty Dillon talked about the attention he got from the "I beat your favorite driver" moment and told the media:

"Yeah, for sure. It's been noticeable. I've been getting a lot of comments, calls, and even walking around here in Chicago, I feel like the fan enthusiasm (is higher). I usually get a couple of "Hey, Ty," but some more enthusiastic fan interaction already. So, that's been fun." [02:33 onwards]

"I think a lot of credit goes to Denny as well. He's leaned into the "Denny versus the World" thing over the last year or so and built up a bit of a villain role — and it's been fun. When drivers kind of lean into some kind of entertainment part of our roles, it opens the door for us other guys to show some of our personalities. Without Denny opening up to his fans a little bit or opening up to the sport a little bit, there's not that opportunity for people to see me when we excel in a situation," he added.

Ty Dillon ranks 32nd on the Cup Series points table with 291 points to his credit. He has secured one top-ten (at Atlanta Motor Speedway) in 19 starts this season.

