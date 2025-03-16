Ty Dillon and wife Haley rave about 'amazing' night with $160M star Adam Levine

Ty Dillon took to his official social media account to share his recent experience of attending the Adam Levine-led Maroon 5 concert in Las Vegas. Dillon was accompanied by his wife, Haley Dillon, and the couple had the opportunity to click pictures with Levine following the conclusion of the show.

Maroon 5 hosted the concert as a part of their "M5LV The Vegas Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. They are on a year-long concert schedule that started on selected dates from September last year to March this year. In March 2025, they will perform eight days in total, and Dillon and his wife attended the March 14 concert.

As the NASCAR driver and his wife attended the concert, they took photos and videos and later on shared them on their Instagram account. In one such story, Dillon uploaded a picture of him with his wife, Haley Dillon, and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, who has a net worth of $160 million. (As per Celebrity Net Worth).

Here's what he wrote in the caption of the story:

"Amazing night. Thanks for your time. @adamlevine."

Here is the screenshot of Dillon's story on Instagram:

Credit: NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's official Instagram account.

Ty Dillon got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Haley Carey, a former racing driver and Charlotte Hornets cheerleader, on December 28, 2013. They got married a year later at the Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

Ty and his wife, Haley Dillon, have three children together. Their first child, a daughter, Oakley Ray Dillon, was born three years after their marriage on November 20, 2017.

Three years later, in October 2020, their second child, a son — Kapton Reed Dillon was born. In April 2024, the couple welcomed their third child, a son named Bear Dakota Dillon.

How is Ty Dillon's season going with Kaulig Racing?

Ty Dillon is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under a full-time obligation for Kaulig Racing. He is in charge of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and will participate in the upcoming Pennzoil 400 by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16 at 3:30 PM ET.

Ty Dillon (#10 Kaulig Racing Sea Best Chevrolet) during practice for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 15, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. - Source: Getty

Dillon participated in the last four races this season, and he claimed 69 points, with eight stage points. The #8 driver managed his best race finish with a 12th place at the Phoenix Raceway.

The 33-year-old racked up 249 races in over 12 years, in which he managed seven Top 10s. The grandson of Richard Childress also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series, Canada Series, and ARCA Menards Series East.

