Ty Dillon and wife Haley rock matching black ensembles for Austin Dillon's birthday

Ty Dillon and his wife, Haley Rock, stepped out in black for Austin Dillon's birthday celebration. In an Instagram post capturing the occasion, the pair shared a sweet family moment with their one-year-old son.

Ty and Austin Dillon are the grandsons of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. Austin Dillon rang in his 34th birthday on 27th April, 2025. The two brothers share the grid in the Cup Series, with Austin behind the wheel of Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 Chevrolet and Ty driving for Kaulig Racing.

Social media influencer Mariel Swan shared a series of images from Austin's birthday celebration, showcasing Ty and Haley in coordinated black outfits. Haley wore an athletic tank top with black leggings, while Ty went for a casual black t-shirt and shorts. He completed the look with a cap bearing the Texas Longhorns logo.

"We had a blast celebrating @austindillon3 for his bday!!"

Ty got engaged to former Charlotte Hornets cheerleader Haley Rock on December 28, 2013. The couple got married a year later at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. They share three children: Oakley Ray Dillon, born in 2017; Kapton Reed Dillon, born in 2020; and Bear Dakota Dillon, born in 2024.

Ty Dillon reflects on growing up with brother Austin Dillon

Ty Dillon recently reflected on growing up in a world of racing alongside his brother, Austin Dillon. The Cup Series driver revealed that their family made sure racing wasn't the only focus of their childhood.

Their father, Mile Dillon, is the current general manager for RCR with an extensive background in racing in NASCAR. As such, the two brothers were no strangers to the sport. Reflecting upon the same, Ty Dillon revealed whether he always wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.

“No, I wanted to play football. I grew up around racing, I grew up in the race shops, my brother & I played hide-and-go-seek at four, five years old inside of Dale Earnhardt's race cars & didn't know anything different. But it was never really pushed on us from my grandfather, my dad, or my mom. They wanted us to experience anything else,” he said via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show [0:13 onwards]

He continued about his aspirations to become an NFL star.

"I thought I was going to be a linebacker or a fullback in the NFL, that was my goal at probably 12-13 to 15-16 [years-of-age]. Turns out everybody outgrew me and I needed to get into something where size didn’t really matter too much. ” he added. [0:50 onwards]

Ty Dillon currently ranks 29th in the Driver standings, three spots below his brother Austin, who scored his best result yet with a tenth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More