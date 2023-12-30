Ty Dillon will race full-time in NASCAR Truck Series again with Rackley W.A.R.

Former Spire Motorsports driver Ty Dillon is set to return to the NASCAR Truck Series, as he joins forces with Rackley W.A.R.

Dillon joined the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2017, working for Germain Racing. After switching teams multiple times in recent seasons, the North Carolina native is set to make his return to the Truck Series, where he last competed in 2013.

In his last full-time season as a Truck driver, Ty Dillon competed in his grandfather's team, Richard Childress Racing. The 31-year-old ended the season as the runner-up.

In his last season in the Cup Series, Dillon drove for Spire Motorsports, scoring 364 points and finishing 32nd in the Cup standings.

Ty Dillon reacts to Truck Series return

Dillon expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the Truck Series, saying (via Motorsport.com):

"I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me. I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season."

Dillon's decision to partner with Rackley W.A.R. signifies a strategic move to a team that has been steadily building its reputation within the NASCAR community. He added:

"Rackley W.A.R. has built a solid foundation and it’s an honor to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona."

Rackley W.A.R. President and Chief Operating Officer Willie Allen has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the realm of the NASCAR Truck Series. Allen expressed confidence in Ty Dillon's exceptional talent as a key asset for the team's future endeavors. He said (via Frontstretch):

"We are excited to announce Ty Dillon as the driver for Rackley W.A.R. in the NASCAR Truck Series. Ty’s exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights."