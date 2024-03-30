Ty Gibbs argues that beyond racing, entertaining broadcasts will hook young NASCAR fans even when the action stinks

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs suggested that NASCAR should focus on enhancing the entertainment value of its broadcasts to attract younger audiences toward the premier stock car racing series.

NASCAR is one of the most popular motor racing series in the world, however, the breakdown of its viewership demographic indicates it is not popular among the younger crowd. A recent survey by Ampere indicates that 34 percent of the sports fanbase in the US is aged between 55 and 64 years old.

Ty Gibbs, one of the youngest drivers in the Cup Series, emphasized the importance of having entertaining broadcasts to captivate its audience. Gibbs claimed that for some racing series, the broadcasts make up for the lack of on-track action and keeps the viewers hooked.

In a recent discussion on Rubbin is Racing, the #54 Toyota driver explained the need to make the broadcast look more cooler and modern to attract the younger audience. He said:

"I think the biggest thing is coming down to the broadcasts and how entertained they are right? Because we watched some racing series that the racing could suck, and the broadcasts are so entertaining. That's what keeps people watching."

Gibbs added:

"That's [what] I feel like what is going to drive younger people to watch it and then making it look cool at the end of the day. It's gotta be cool, it's gotta be modern, it's gotta be just fun to go to. So I think there's just a couple [of] number things that are reasonable to change."

The NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is split between Fox Sports and NBC Sports. The new media deal for 2025 and beyond will see the addition of two media giants, Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The deal also provides highlights rights to WBD's Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, targeting the younger audience on social media.

Former NASCAR champion believes Ty Gibbs is on the verge of getting his maiden victory

The #54 Joe Gibbs Racing driver kicked off his 2024 campaign with five consecutive top ten finishes in the first six rounds of the season. The 21-year-old has displayed front running speed, scoring three top five finishes while leading 195 laps.

Former NASCAR Cup champion Dale Jarrett recently claimed that Ty Gibbs is close to securing his first win in the Cup Series. He said via NBC Sports:

"Ty Gibbs is showing with five top-ten straight finishes that he’s just on the verge of getting that first victory for himself."

"The young man that has gone to the top of the power rankings in NASCAR is Ty Gibbs, at this point in time with his five straight top tens. So this is the time that he is going to go get that first victory, make everything happen? And I think it really could."

Gibbs currently sits second in the standings, trailing his teammate Martin Truex Jr. by five points.

