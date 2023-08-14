“Ty Gibbs was the class of the field”: AJ Allmendinger praises JGR driver for a dominating Xfinity Series win at Indy

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger mentioned that Ty Gibbs was the 'class of the field' after his dominating win in the Xfinity Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The young JGR driver took advantage of the restart after he charged ahead of Allmendinger with 16 of 62 laps left and beat Sam Mayer to the finish line by 7.959 seconds. It was Ty Gibbs' first win of the season and 12th win in 58 starts in the series.

In his post-race interview, Allmendinger, who started the race on the Indy road course from pole position and finished P3, said:

“We were never fast enough to win the race. I thought Ty was the class of the field. We got in a good rhythm there, maybe if it would’ve stayed green. We just needed a 52-lap green run there to win today.”

While Sam Mayer, who finished P2, said:

“That was all I had right there to catch the 10 (Allmendinger) and get us some more points. I’m really proud of our guys here today. Our Chevrolet was really fast. But a lot of positivity going into the next couple of weeks because we are clicking off top fives like it’s easy."

“These road courses have been good to us the last couple of weeks-and the ovals are just as good. I’m looking forward to what we have going into (Watkins) Glen next week and then a bunch of ovals after that.”

Ty Gibbs ecstatic after 'special' win at Indy

Ty Gibbs' No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was clearly the fastest car on the grid and displayed his skills against the craft of Allmendinger, who surrendered his lead to the young driver on Lap 3.

Ty Gibbs displayed his might on the track and remained out front until lightning in the area forced NASCAR to red-flag the race at 6:04 p.m. In his post-race interview, the 20-year-old stated that he was happy to win the race on a track where he had raced in go-karts.

"Awesome car -- great car -- thank you, (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff. I raced go-karts down the street with a bunch of kids ... it's really special. Just have a good car, set the car up right and go win," Gibbs said.

Ty Gibbs will be back on Sunday for the race and will hope to complete a clean sweep of victories in the Cup Series race.