Ty Gibbs makes his feelings known about getting into a multicar crash at the Amber Health 400

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs was at the precipice of a multi-car wreck that ensued in lap 184 of the Ambetter Health 400. Following the end of the race, Gibbs reflected on the incident and shared his candid thoughts on a disappointing day at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, drives the #4 Toyota Camry XSE full-time in the Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. He made his NASCAR debut in the 2021 Xfinity Series at the Daytona Road Course and has since built an impressive record, winning 12 Xfinity races, of which he won seven in one season.

The multi-car wreck on lap 184 involved last year’s Ambetter Health 400 winner, Daniel Suárez, who was bumped in the left rear by Ty Gibbs. However, Suárez had slowed down Gibbs’ path, triggering the crash that also collected Noah Gragson, JJ Yeley, and others. After the race, Gibbs spoke with Bob Pockrass, sharing his perspective on the incident.

"I don't know. I feel like I just got really squeezed there. I feel like I was in position and to run through wide and then make some positions back that I lost, and I don't know, I haven't really see a replay, but I feel like I got squeezed there," Gibbs told Pockrass

On being asked about his eventual early exit from the race, the #54 driver said:

"I cut a tire there at the end and then that was it. Got a little trip in on the back of the on the back of the vehicle thing and got rattled for the whole time and came in and they told me I was done, so I was like 'okay.'"

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs' JGR teammate Christopher Bell drove down victory lane in the Ambetter Health 400. The victory did not only secure his spot early on in the playoffs, the #20 JGR driver also secured his first win on the track on his NASCAR career.

Ty Gibbs’ teammate Christopher Bell lets emotions flow after the season’s first victory

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell secured a photo-finish victory in the Ambetter Health 400 as he skillfully navigated his way to become the race leader, leading only one lap, which was all he required to win the race, Bell started from P32 and crossed the start-finish live in P1

Following the end of the race, Bell spoke with FOX Sports and reflected on his historic victory in the Cup Series.

"That right there is what you dream of. You never know how these things are going to turn out. The beginning of the day, we were stuck in the back. Adam [Stevens, crew chief] and these boys back here did an amazing job getting it to where I could just hold my foot down

Meanwhile, his teammate Ty Gibbs finished the race in P32, the same position Bell started the race in. The podium was then completed with Carson Hocevar in P2, and former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in P3.

