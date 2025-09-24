Ty Gibbs responds to Kevin Harvick blaming Denny Hamlin for wrecking his JGR teammate

Ty Gibbs shared his reaction to Kevin Harvick's statement on Denny Hamlin after Hamlin wrecked his JGR teammate, Gibbs at the recently concluded New Hampshire Motor Speedway race. Harvick, speaking about the incident, stated that such action might "derail" Hamlin's fight for the championship.

Ad

The Mobil 1 301 Cup Series race at Loudon saw Hamlin and Gibbs come together during Stage 2 of the race. The #11 driver wanted to cover off the #54 driver, and in doing so, he knicked the back of Gibbs and sent him spinning against the wall.

As a result, Gibbs was out of the race with immediate effect, whereas Hamlin continued to race and came home in 12th place. After the race was over, Harvick scrutinized this incident and shared his thoughts in the recent podcast.

Ad

Trending

"Here’s the question that I have: is that the moment that derails Denny Hamlin’s 2025 championship?” Harvick asked, via Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast. “That decision now is a decision that you’re going to have to talk about next week. It’s a decision that will divide the shop. It shows a lot about the people around him (that you don’t respect them).

Ad

"When you make decisions like that, it could be the moment that derails Denny Hamlin’s championship chase for 2025. We go back and look at moments like this through the years—what derails championships— that move right there, for 11th or 12th, could put him in position to possibly lose another championship," Harvick added.

Ad

Reacting to Harvick's statement, Gibbs took to his official Instagram account and shared the video. With this, he pointed at Harvick's explanation with an emoji and pointed out that it was Hamlin's fault.

Here's the screenshot of Ty Gibbs' Instagram story:

Credit: Ty Gibbs on Instagram.

In his two decades of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin failed to win a championship. His best finish in a season was in 2010 when he finished runner-up. Hamlin has qualified for the playoffs once again this season, and his contact with Gibbs might act as a turning point.

Ad

Denny Hamlin wants Joe Gibbs Racing to handle conflict with Ty Gibbs

Denny Hamlin recently addressed his on-track conflict with Ty Gibbs at the Mobil 1 301 race. Speaking about this in the recent Actions Detrimental podcast, the #11 driver stated that he wanted the top brass of the team to handle and sort the situation.

Denny Hamlin (11) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) race nose to nose in the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

"What I want to happen is just leadership stepping in and telling us what to do,” Hamlin said. “If you want us to race each other cutthroat, no matter what your position is in relation to the standings, we can definitely do that."

Hamlin is currently in fifth place in the NASCAR playoffs with +27 points to his name. Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace are currently under the playoff cutline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.