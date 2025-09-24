Ty Gibbs responds to Kevin Harvick blaming Denny Hamlin for wrecking his JGR teammate

Ty Gibbs shared his reaction to Kevin Harvick's statement on Denny Hamlin after Hamlin wrecked his JGR teammate, Gibbs at the recently concluded New Hampshire Motor Speedway race. Harvick, speaking about the incident, stated that such action might "derail" Hamlin's fight for the championship.
The Mobil 1 301 Cup Series race at Loudon saw Hamlin and Gibbs come together during Stage 2 of the race. The #11 driver wanted to cover off the #54 driver, and in doing so, he knicked the back of Gibbs and sent him spinning against the wall.
As a result, Gibbs was out of the race with immediate effect, whereas Hamlin continued to race and came home in 12th place. After the race was over, Harvick scrutinized this incident and shared his thoughts in the recent podcast.
"Here’s the question that I have: is that the moment that derails Denny Hamlin’s 2025 championship?” Harvick asked, via Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast. “That decision now is a decision that you’re going to have to talk about next week. It’s a decision that will divide the shop. It shows a lot about the people around him (that you don’t respect them).
"When you make decisions like that, it could be the moment that derails Denny Hamlin’s championship chase for 2025. We go back and look at moments like this through the years—what derails championships— that move right there, for 11th or 12th, could put him in position to possibly lose another championship," Harvick added.
Reacting to Harvick's statement, Gibbs took to his official Instagram account and shared the video. With this, he pointed at Harvick's explanation with an emoji and pointed out that it was Hamlin's fault.
Here's the screenshot of Ty Gibbs' Instagram story:
In his two decades of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin failed to win a championship. His best finish in a season was in 2010 when he finished runner-up. Hamlin has qualified for the playoffs once again this season, and his contact with Gibbs might act as a turning point.
Denny Hamlin wants Joe Gibbs Racing to handle conflict with Ty Gibbs
Denny Hamlin recently addressed his on-track conflict with Ty Gibbs at the Mobil 1 301 race. Speaking about this in the recent Actions Detrimental podcast, the #11 driver stated that he wanted the top brass of the team to handle and sort the situation.
"What I want to happen is just leadership stepping in and telling us what to do,” Hamlin said. “If you want us to race each other cutthroat, no matter what your position is in relation to the standings, we can definitely do that."
Hamlin is currently in fifth place in the NASCAR playoffs with +27 points to his name. Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace are currently under the playoff cutline.
