Ty Gibbs reveals his Kyle Larson-like schedule for 2025

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs revealed his Kyle Larson-esque racing schedule for 2025, stating that he would be racing in 40-50 additional events this year. The team owner and his grandfather, Joe Gibbs, recently lifted restrictions on extracurricular dirt racing, giving drivers more freedom to compete in other events.

Ad

In November 2024, Coach Gibbs removed the restrictions as his three of the four Cup Series drivers wished to race on dirt. Apart from the #54 Toyota driver, Christopher Bell is a highly successful dirt racer, while Chase Briscoe owns a dirt racing team and has regularly competed in the past.

Inspired by Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell's success on dirt and how it has translated to NASCAR, Ty Gibbs revealed plans to run around 40-50 additional races this season. The 22-year-old said that he enjoys all forms of racing and mentioned that the extra track time helps him stay sharp.

Ad

Trending

In a recent press release, Gibbs said that the 38-race Cup Series schedule is not intense and is manageable. He said via SpeedwayMedia.com:

"Honestly, the Cup schedule is not that bad. Everybody makes it seem like it’s intense, but I think it’s pretty manageable. I also race dirt stuff, so I probably have about 40-50 more races this year. I enjoy racing – all kinds of racing – and I think the more I do it, the sharper I am, so I should do as much as I can."

Ad

Kyle Larson has the most diverse and demanding schedule among Cup Series drivers, making 43 feature event starts outside of NASCAR in 2024. He was reunited with longtime rival Christopher Bell in the Chili Bowl Nationals earlier this year. Gibbs also took part, attempting to qualify for the prestigious event.

Halfway through the 2025 season, Gibbs has entered six dirt racing events. He made his High Limit Racing debut at Las Vegas, a dirt racing series owned by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet.

Ad

Kyle Larson on "The Double"

Kyle Larson's second Memorial Day Double attempt ended in a double DNF, as he crashed out of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. A short rain delay before the green flag at Indianapolis ensured that, even without the crash, Larson wouldn’t have completed the full 500 miles before needing to leave for Charlotte.

After being collected in another wreck at Charlotte, Larson admitted that Double is a tough logistical undertaking and not worth attempting with the tight window. However, he clarified that he still hopes to run the Indy 500 again in the future.

Ad

"The Double is just a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight. Even if I didn’t wreck, I don’t think I would have made it here on time and probably would have had to end that race short anyways. So I don’t really think it’s worth it. But I would love to run the Indy 500 again. Just doing the Double I think is just logistically too tough," Larson said via NBC Sports.

Kyle Larson was classified 24th in the Indy 500 and 37th in the Cup Series event, ending the much-awaited day in disappointment. He lost the points lead to teammate William Byron, who dominated the Cup Series race but finished second to Ross Chastain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.