Ty Gibbs reveals story about shooting his brother with airsoft gun

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs recently said that he once shot his brother with an airsoft gun when talking about the biggest trouble he got into with his grandfather.

Speaking to former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick on the Harvick's Happy Hour podcasat, Ty Gibbs was asked about the worst moment that had gotten him into trouble. The 21-year-old revealed that it happened when he was small and shot his brother with an airsoft gun. He said:

"The worst one, out of all the stupid stuff I've done was shooting my brother with an airsoft gun with about the distance between me and you, just wide open and I hold it to him. And that was the first time and the only time I've ever seen coach's teeth. I was really young so that one that that was probably got the top of the charts."

Joe Gibbs is a former NFL coach along with a NASCAR team owner. He was awarded the NFL Coach of the Year award consecutively in 1982 and 1983. It wasn't until 1992, however, that he and his family made their way to owning the NASCAR team. Now, his grandson Ty Gibbs races for the team and plans to achieve major victories, as he said earlier this season.

Ty Gibbs on the significance of winning Daytona with Joe Gibbs Racing: "I might just retire after that"

Gibbs debuted as a full-time driver with the team in the 2023 season and continues to race with them. Although he hasn't won any race so far, he finished in the top ten 16 times. He won the Xfinity Series Championship in the 2022 season and then made his way to the Cup Series.

Earlier this season, Ty Gibbs revealed the significance of winning the Daytona 500 with his grandfather's Cup Series team. He mentioned that he "grew up coming to this race." He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I think that would be really cool. I grew up coming to this race. It's a cool race for us. My dad always told me they went to Stake n Shake after the trophy so, I would love to do that. I love some Stake n Shake. If I can do that with the (Daytona) 500 trophy next to me, I might just retire after that."

Ty Gibbs drives the #54 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing and currently sits eighth in the championship with two stage wins this season. He has led over 200 laps and finished in third place twice; at Phoenix and the Circuit of the Americas.