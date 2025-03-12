Ty Gibbs set to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s sprint car in High Limit’s Las Vegas race against Kyle Larson and Co.

Ty Gibbs, grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, is going sprint car racing this week in Las Vegas. The driver of the #54 JGR NASCAR Cup Series machine will field a JGR entry in the Kubota High Limit Racing Series, a series co-owned by 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Ad

HLR posted a hype video to X of the former Xfinity Series champion to break the news that he'll be racing in the series this week. The 22-year-old will pilot the #84 JGR machine, and this week's Las Vegas race is the first of several races he'll run. The Las Vegas race is set to take place on March 13 and 15. HLR wrote via X:

"Let’s go sprint car racing, @TyGibbs! 😎 The @NASCAR star will run both the @JoeGibbsRacing #54 Cup car & now @_CBIndustries, @MonsterEnergy #84 sprint car this week. @LVMotorSpeedway is the first of several @Kubota_USA High Limit races Ty has planned!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

HLR is co-owned by Larson and five-time World of Outlaws sprint car champion Brad Sweet. The inaugural season was held in 2023, a 12-race campaign that saw Larson win the first championship. Last year, Larson and Sweet expanded to over 50 races in a season. Sweet was crowned the second champion of the series with 10 victories last year.

Gibbs is amid his third full-time season in the Cup Series in the #54 machine's seat. In 91 starts, the North Carolina native has posted 12 top fives and 23 top 10s but has yet to register his first career win. Gibbs has struggled in the first few races of the 2025 campaign as he sits 34th in points and has finished no better than 16th.

Ad

Kyle Larson "excited" to get back to the dirt track with High Limit Racing opener

The third season of the Kubota High Limit Racing Series kicks off this week at The Dirt Track in Las Vegas. In a recent social media video by Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson expressed that he's excited to get back on the dirt this week.

Ad

In the video, the Hendrick Motorsports star detailed that he looks forward to being out on the dirt track and that teams are coming from all over the country. The driver of the #5 encouraged fans to get their tickets for the event, adding:

"It's our season opener. Really excited to be there. We're going to have a great field of teams traveling from California, traveling from the midwest, and our full-time teams as well. I expect a great field of cars, some great racing, finally back there on the dirt track there. If you haven't yet, please get your tickets."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In the Cup Series, Larson finished third in last Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. Seeking his first win of 2025 this weekend, Larson is the defending winner of the Las Vegas Spring Cup race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback