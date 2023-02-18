Ty Gibbs shares devastating news of losing his 'best friend', NASCAR world expresses sympathy

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and a rookie in the 2023 Cup Series, Ty Gibbs has had immense success and reason to celebrate professionally. But the same cannot be said for the young driver's personal life.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who has often suffered from lack of likeability for fans, has also seen sympathy in recent times due to hardships in his personal life.

The 20-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native and the Gibbs family as a whole mourned the demise of his father, Coy Gibbs, last year.

Hours after celebrating his son's first nationwide series championship, Coy Gibbs passed away in his sleep. The NASCAR fraternity mourned the death of a pivotal character in one of the sport's biggest racing families.

NASCAR @NASCAR We remember the life and legacy of Coy Gibbs. We remember the life and legacy of Coy Gibbs. https://t.co/SVw8g5Bihq

The promotion to the 2023 Cup Series has not brought the best news for Ty Gibbs, as he took to Instagram to announce the recent demise of his pet dog, Bronson. Gibbs wrote about how Bronson played a big part in his life:

"My baby boy Bronson. You were so loved. You were there for us and loved us when we needed it most. You were so kind and caring. I will always miss our walks, playing with you out back, car rides, listening to music, and always having someone to spend time with. I will miss coming home and seeing you so excited to see me. You were the best friend that God could give me.

"You were with me in my hardest and in my most fun times. I will miss every one of your licks and barks, baby boy. Thank you for loving my family so much. It's so hard to imagine that you’re not here anymore. Thank you God, for the time we spent with him. I will always love you, my Bronson boy."

NASCAR fraternity reacts to the passing of Ty Gibbs' pet dog

After Ty Gibbs announced the demise of his beloved pet dog, Bronson, the NASCAR fraternity came together with their condolences for the 20-year-old. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little wrote:

"I’m so sorry for your loss Ty. He was a beautiful boy."

Ty Gibbs' teammate Denny Hamlin's partner also offered her condolences and wrote:

"Oh Ty, I’m so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you!"

Watch Ty Gibbs try and put the loss of a beloved family member behind him and race in the iconic 65th Daytona 500.

