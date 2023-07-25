Ty Gibbs “very proud” after achieving career-high finish at NASCAR Pocono race

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Ty Gibbs returned to Pocono Raceway last weekend, one year since his sudden call-up to the Cup Series at the tri-oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Gibbs had secured a 16th-place finish in his debut for 23XI Racing at Pocono. A year later, he bettered his result on the same track, earning his first top-five result in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

The #54 Toyota driver was proud of the effort put in by the team and himself, which has finally been reflected on the result sheet. While satisfied with his outing last weekend, Gibbs reckoned a higher finish was achievable.

"We had a really fast He Gets Us, Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. I am very happy with the efforts and the finish," he said in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR. "Definitely wish we could finish a little bit better there. It's just good to get a top-five though. I'm really proud of my team, really great effort there. So we'll keep working, learning and keep getting better and better, and same with me."

The 20-year-old lined up 11th on the starting grid and maintained position driving a clean race. He was running seventh at the end of the second stage and further gained two spots to finish in the top five.

Ty Gibbs drove a clean race finishing ahead of his teammate Christopher Bell, who had an eventful race but managed to finish behind Gibbs, putting all four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camrys in the top six.

The #54 JGR driver added that staying out at the front and keeping track position was key to bringing home a good result.

"Just staying out at the front and having good starts." he added. "Thank you to my team for giving me information on how to save fuel and making sure we keep track position. Because track position is really big."

Gibbs currently occupies 19th place in the drivers' standings 28 points below the cut-off mark.

Ty Gibbs aiming for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory

Ty Gibbs in the #54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs in his rookie campaign has earned five top-10 finishes and one top-five result with five races left for the playoffs. Gibbs is the only JGR driver not to have won a race this season, with veteran teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin taking multiple wins, and Christopher Bell having won the dirt race.

After achieving his best career finish, the reigning Xfinity Series champion has set his sight on his maiden victory.

"It’s pretty cool, for sure," the 20-year-old was quoted by Frontstretch. "It’d been better to win though."

"I need to do a better job on my part," he added. "Maybe we can be contending for wins. I feel like we’re just really solid, just gotta do a better job there. I’m really happy with my team’s efforts. Good day."

While the #54 Toyota driver could make it to playoffs with the points, a race win in the next five races, would work wonders for the rookie.