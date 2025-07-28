Ty Gibbs vows $10,000 charity donation of Ty Dillon’s choice after securing $1,000,000 NASCAR in-season challenge bounty

Ty Gibbs clinched the $1 million prize in NASCAR’s first-ever In-Season Tournament Challenge at the Brickyard 400 by finishing ahead of Ty Dillon in the final round. The tournament concluded at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Gibbs finished 21st, beating Dillon’s 28th-place result to win the challenge and take home the money, a trophy, and a custom AEW belt.The NASCAR In-Season Tournament pitted 32 drivers against each other in a five-race elimination format. The final came down to Ty Gibbs vs. Ty Dillon, and although both had challenging races, Gibbs did enough to take the reward home.Ty Gibbs didn’t keep the entire $1 million. During his post-race comments, he pledged to donate $10,000 to a charity of Ty Dillon’s choosing.“$1 million is a lot of money” Gibbs said. “So I’m going to donate $10,000 to whichever charity Ty Dillon wants to give to.” (via nbcsports)Gibbs made the announcement while celebrating on the historic Indianapolis bricks. He was awarded a black-and-gold trophy, a ring, and a custom AEW heavyweight wrestling belt. Faux dollar bills were also tossed into the crowd as part of the post-race theatrics.Despite not being in contention for the race win, Gibbs stayed ahead of Dillon throughout the day. His 21st-place finish was enough because only the head-to-head battle mattered in the final round of the challenge. Ty Dillon, meanwhile, struggled with car damage after a restart incident on Lap 56 and ended up three laps down in 28th.Dillon entered the tournament as the lowest seed. In a surprise run, he knocked out No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway, then beat Brad Keselowski at the Chicago Street Course. At Sonoma, he muscled past Alex Bowman and later advanced past John Hunter Nemechek at Dover to reach the final.His run ended in Indianapolis after his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet suffered front-end damage due to a restart stack-up. The damage limited his car’s power down the straights, and there was no comeback this time.“This run has been really great and I appreciate it,” Dillon said. “It’s painful right now that we didn’t win the whole thing, but it definitely doesn’t overshadow how much this whole run has meant.” (via Motorsports.com)With the NASCAR in-season tournament complete, Ty Gibbs will now turn his attention to the remainder of the regular Cup Series season. He ranks 16th in the standings with 448 points, six top-10s, and four top-5 finishes through 21 races.Ty Gibbs' focused on bigger goalsBefore the Indianapolis showdown, Ty Gibbs spoke about what the challenge meant to him. In an interview shared by NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Gibbs said the win would be “more important” than just advancing through the rounds.Gibbs started the bracket challenge by defeating Justin Haley, followed by wins over AJ Allmendinger and Zane Smith. In the semifinal round, he faced off against fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Tyler Reddick and advanced to the final round against Ty Dillon.In the interview, Gibbs spoke about his hunger for victory. He said:“A win for me is more important, you know, so I'm very blessed and excited to be in the situation I'm in, and I'm gonna make the best of it.”He also talked about the unpredictable nature of racing at Indianapolis, adding,“Come with a million bucks for me. Don’t never know Indy, as we seen, it’s been a lot of wrecks at the end.”As the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver with a win so far this season, Ty Gibbs’ success in the in-season challenge gives his team positive momentum heading into the critical final stretch of the Cup Series.