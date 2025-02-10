Ty Majeski focuses on tying 'loose ends’ in 2025 despite championship-wining NASCAR season: “We want to exceed those numbers”

Defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Ty Majeski recently shared his thoughts for the 2025 season. The ThorSport Racing driver discussed his goals for the season in a conversation with Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

Majeski is set to wheel in his No. 98 Ford F-150 for the Fresh From Florida 250 event at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. With the season-opening race in the corner, veteran journalist Pockrass asked the 30-year-old about his expectations from the 2025 NASCAR season. Ty Majeski said (via Pockrass' X handle):

"Win more races. I think, you know, championships are awesome. And that's what we all set out to do. But I feel like, you know, we've given up some races over the course of the last few years, on my end, the team's end. And I feel like if we can tie some of those loose ends together, we have the potential to be dominant in this series. And I think that's the goal."

Apart from lifting his maiden NASCAR championship title last season, the Wisconsin native garnered three wins, three less than the 2024 Truck season runner-up, Corey Heim.

"So we won three last year, one the year before, and two the first year. So, yeah, we want to exceed those numbers and try and put together an even better season," Majeski added.

Focusing on his goals for the upcoming Truck season, Ty Majeski directed his response to the number of top-five and runner-up finishes this past season.

He came close to winning on four occasions — the Atlanta, Martinsville, Milwaukee Mile, and Homestea-Miami races — finishing second. Moreover, the driver had four top-five and four top-10 finishes in 23 starts for the Truck Series team.

When Ty Majeski looked back on how "one little decision" changed his life to Truck Series glory

Ty Majeski has been a part of the NASCAR circuit for over six years. He made his Truck Series debut in 2019 for Niece Motorsports but was without a ride midway through the 2020 season. However, a sit down with ThorSport Racing owner Duke Thorson and his move to Ohio paved the way for a full-time Truck Series schedule.

In a November 2024 conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Majeski reflected on his Championship journey and said (via X):

"It’s crazy how, you know, one little decision can alter your career path and your life for that matter...I got the chance to sit down with Duke for 20 or 25 minutes, told him my story, told him I was interested in racing for his team. I kind of explained my background and where I came from, and my engineering mindset."

Majeski continued:

"I decided to make the move up to Ohio. I thought it just made sense. It turned into a full-time deal in 2022, and now we're champions together. So very special. The story is incredible. Thank you to Duke, Rhonda, and the whole Thorson family from the bottom of my heart."

NASCAR will return to its first official race of the season at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

