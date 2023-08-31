Ty Majeski penalty: Exploring all the fines and suspension for NASCAR star and his Crew chief

Ty Majeski and his team, ThorSport Racing, were penalized 75 points and five playoff points by NASCAR on Tuesday for an infraction detected last weekend at Milwaukee. The points deduction may have hurt Ty Majeski's chances of winning the Craftsman Truck championship.

NASCAR announced that Majeski and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing team had been penalized for breaking Sections 14.16.A: Wheels and Tires and 14.16.1.A&C Wheel Assembly of the Truck Series rulebook.

Ty Majeski and his team were given a 75-point penalty in addition to crew chief Joe Shear Jr. receiving a $25,000 fine and a four-race suspension. He will be qualified to participate in the season-ending event at Phoenix Raceway.

Due to the penalties, Majeski will drop from second to tenth in the series standings. However, he will still proceed to the second round of the playoffs, thanks to his victory at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Over the course of two days at the Milwaukee Mile, Majeski failed the pre-qualifying inspection multiple times. Crew chief Shear was removed from the racetrack on Sunday due to a "technical infraction," as stated by NASCAR.

Additionally, NASCAR removed a right rear tire from the truck and brought it back to its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further examination.

Other drivers who received penalties, along with Ty Majeski

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175

NASCAR Truck Series driver Ty Majeski had to start from the back and served a pass-through penalty on pit road once the race began. He finished seventh in the race and did not lead a single lap during the course of the entire race.

He was again hit with an L2 penalty on Tuesday. NASCAR penalized Majeski for violating Truck Rule Book Sections 14.16.A, 14.16.1.A, and C, which govern wheel assembly requirements.

But some other teams and rivers were also hit with a penalty. During the pre-qualifying inspection, the No. 51 truck, piloted by Matt Mills, was discovered to contain an unauthorized triangle filler. Ten points were deducted from the team and driver.

Both the No. 41 and 42 trucks had one illegally placed lug nut discovered during post-race inspection, and each team's crew chief was fined $2,500.