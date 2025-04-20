Tyler Ankrum explains why the Truck Series is no longer the 'Wild West', shedding its chaotic past for a new era of competition

Tyler Ankrum has explained why he feels that the Truck Series is healthier now and is no longer as chaotic as it used to be earlier. The NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway was the 21st consecutive event that ended on the scheduled lap instead of overtime. The last time a Truck Series race went to overtime was back in May 2024.

Ankrum explained why this change has occurred, suggesting the advanced age of the drivers competing in the Truck Series to have benefited the cleaner finishes.

"I think what it is, is that you've got a field full of -- a majority of the field -- with guys at least two, three, four, five years under their belts. You just don't see that. I think with the competition being stiffer, I think this is also a healthier series now. I feel like even four or five years ago, it was still kind of the Wild West. That was just the stepping stone. But I feel like that now, it's a higher age bracket in the Truck Series. I feel like when I got in the truck in '19 and '20, it was like half the field was under the age of 20," Tyler Ankrum said to AltDriver.

Ankrum also deliberated on how technology has played a role in the Truck Series. He emphasized the use of simulators and how they were not used earlier. He also expressed that the drivers have learned more about dirty air and how the trucks react to each style of racing.

Tyler Ankrum won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham

The 24-year-old driver, Tyler Ankrum, won the Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway this Friday, April 18. Ankrum ended a 130-race winless streak at Rockingham. The driver had to save fuel extensively to triumph in the race.

Ankrum took the lead on lap 172 of the race when Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero pitted. Ankrum's race was full of ups and downs as he was put a lap down at one stage due to sustaining damage during an incident on lap two, which he got back after a caution on lap 90.

"It’s strange — I didn’t know where Victory Lane was at. The way this day started, going a lap down and (crew chief) Mark (Hillman) making a pit call to get the track position back... Just saving fuel, man. I knew we were five (laps) short. I was hoping I had saved enough, and we did... It’s just surreal," Ankrum said after the race via NASCAR.

The driver is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Truck Series standings. The Truck Series will return to action in two weeks at Texas Motor Speedway for the SpeedyCash.com 250.

