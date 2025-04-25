Tyler Childers concert sparks a night out for Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty, Bubba Wallace and Amanda

NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Harrison Burton were joined by their partners, Amanda Wallace and Jenna Petty, at the concert of American country singer Tyler Childers, who was playing at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 24. The drivers' partners both shared images from their night out on social media during the concert. The two couples didn't visit the show together, and were coincidentally at the same venue for the event.

Sharing it on her Instagram stories, the 23XI Racing driver's wife posted a short video of the musician on stage, as well as a selfie of her and her husband at the concert venue.

"Always a good time seeing @timmytychilders," she captioned the video.

Amanda Wallace's Instagram story from the concert - Image via Instagram/@amandawallace

Amanda Wallace's Instagram story from the concert featuring Bubba Wallace - Image via Instagram/@amandawallace

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver's fiancée also shared photos to her story, one with Burton and one of Childers on stage.

"date night w you >>>," Petty captioned the couple's picture.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story from the concert featuring Harrison Burton - Image via Instagram/@jennapetty_

Jenna Petty's Instagram story from the concert - Image via Instagram/@jennapetty_

Bubba Wallace and his wife were old high school friends who stayed in touch after graduating, and eventually started dating in 2016. They got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden, in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty reportedly started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March of last year. Their wedding is set to take place in October later this year.

Both drivers will be preparing to race at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, with the Xfinity Series event Ag-Pro 300 taking place on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and the Cup Series event Jack Link's 500 scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Bubba Wallace shares what helped him move on after Bristol race

Bubba Wallace (23) during the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 13th 2025- Source: Imagn

After the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, Bubba Wallace shared on X how a moment on the way to the plane made him realize that his finish at the race wasn't that important.

Wallace started the event in 22nd place, but was able to climb up the pack, and by lap 403, he was running in third. However, 25 laps later, eventual race-winner Kyle Larson knocked him out of that place, and by the time the checkered flag waved at lap 500, the #23 driver was 19th.

Addressing the tough result, Wallace wrote:

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane. Made me realize, oh well move on. Nothing better than hearing that!🥹 See yall in dega, I’m out. ✌🏾

Bubba Wallace returns to Talladega Superspeedway in the hopes of securing the third Cup Series win of his career, as well as his first points-paying victory of the season.

