Tyler Reddick admires Denny Hamlin’s “very high racing IQ” and reveals how it helped him become a ‘well-rounded’ NASCAR driver 

Tyler Reddick joined Denny Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing in 2023, a decision that helped him become a well-rounded driver. The 29-year-old revealed how the JGR driver's racing IQ aided him in nailing down short-track racing and becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Cup Series field.

The Corning-born driver is a two-time Xfinity Series champion, which helped secure a spot on the Cup Series field in 2020 with RCR. He quickly showcased the NASCAR sphere of his potential as he won three races in 2022, before moving to 23XI Racing from 2023.

In his debut season with the team, Reddick won two races. Though this was one shy of his tally at RCR, here he had one ace up his sleeve, which was Denny Hamlin's mentorship.

The 44-year-old has been racing at the top league of stock car racing for over two decades, and with 58 race wins in his pocket, the JGR driver has the second-highest win tally among the active NASCAR drivers. This helped Reddick as his teammate, Bubba Wallace, and team co-owner Hamlin guided him in the intra-race aspects.

Opening up on how Denny Hamlin's racing IQ has helped him become a well-rounded driver, he said at the press conference ahead of the Brickyard 400:

"He's very high racing IQ. I feel like over the last couple years, he's done more sharing of that with everybody with the platforms that he uses. For me, he's really helped me understand short-track racing... I feel like between him and Bubble Wallace, my teammate as well, they've helped me better understand what to look for in my car, how to approach the race, how to manage the tires, and just put the race together... But yeah, he's helped me become a more well-rounded driver." (2:09 onwards)

"And you know, the last couple years, Denny's been able to get wind pulls on road courses, too. So, it's been fun to share our strengths and work on the weaknesses together. I've enjoyed that about it."

2025 marks Hamlin and Reddick's third year in partnership.

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin's alliance appears to be at a crossroads

Denny Hamlin at the Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

While Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season championship with 23XI Racing last year, the team's decision to take NASCAR to court could snub their star driver away from them. This could be a worrying sign for the team led by Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Moreover, when asked about Reddick's future commitment to the Huntersville-based squad, Hamlin told Jeff Gluck:

"I don’t have any direct comment to that."

On the other hand, Hamlin has won the most races of any driver this season so far, with his last win coming at Dover Motor Speedway last weekend.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

