"We just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year long" - Tyler Reddick on his approach to NASCAR Kansas race this weekend

Tyler Reddick surprised many, including his boss Richard Childress, when he announced his move to 23XI Racing in July. With how things are going, the young and talented driver might drop another surprise if he wins the 2022 Championship in November at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old driver began the playoffs on a high note last weekend after he wrapped up the Darlington event with a top-five result, taking a 3rd place finish. This weekend, Tyler Reddick and his #8 Chevy crew will head to Kansas Speedway for the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400, which will mark Reddick’s second playoff race.

While other playoff drivers are busy figuring out how to approach this event, considering it’s a significant event in the playoffs, Tyler Reddick is planning to approach it just like any other race. According to him, even though it’s a playoff event, together with his crew, they’ll do what they have been doing all year long.

In a media conversation on how he plans to approach the Kansas race, Reddick said:

“We’re going to go out and do our job to the best of our ability and make the most of it. Certainly, if we’re having a tough day and we’re fighting really hard for one spot with somebody who doesn’t want to give it up I think at that point you’ve got to be smart. But for how we approach race weekend and the race, nothing changes. We just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year long. We’ve had good speed and a lot of things have been really close for us.”

The RCR driver enters the Kansas Speedway this weekend, sitting 5th in the playoff standings, 23 points above the Round of 12 cutline and 15 points behind Joey Logano, who is the points leader.

Kansas Speedway is one of his favorite tracks, and approaching it this weekend is an exciting feeling for him knowing he might earn his third career win.

Tyler Reddick's performance at Kansas Speedway

The upcoming event will mark Tyler Reddick’s seventh Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway, and his record on the track is quite promising. For the past six starts at the track, Reddick has earned two top 10 finishes with 7th place finish during the last year’s season as his best finish on the track. Additionally, as an Xfinity driver, he scored three top-five track finishes, including two runner-up positions.

When NASCAR visited the track in May, the #8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was among the fastest cars on the track. During the event, the race went green with Reddick sitting in the front row. He led four laps and finished in the top-five in Stage 1. In Stage 2, however, he encountered a flat tire after tagging the wall.

Tyler Reddick sealed the day with a disappointing P30 finish despite having a successful Stage 1 finish. His past three races have been a success, and he hopes to maintain the momentum heading to Kansas this weekend.

