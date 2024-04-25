Tyler Reddick on celebrating his Talladega win with $3,200,000,000 team owner - "It was very apparent how much it meant to him"

Tyler Reddick recently won the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and celebrated the victory with 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan, who made his first trip to the victory lane.

Reddick's triumph at the famed oval marked the team's sixth victory in its four years of existence. Jordan had not been present for the previous race wins, but when he did attend, neither of the 23XI Racing drivers managed to secure the checkered flag.

In a recent conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tyler Reddick emphasized the importance of winning the race in front of Michael Jordan, worth $3.2 billion (according to Forbes.com). Reddick said it was evident from Jordan's reaction how much significance the race win held for him.

"It was very apparent from the moment I saw him how much this win meant to him, for him to be there. How much it meant to our team, that he was able to share it with us. Michael so badly wanted to get to Victory Lane," the #45 Toyota driver said on Dale Jr. Download.

"So, it's not necessarily the things - the words exchanged were important and cool too but the thing that was just so obvious to me right from the moment, getting out of the car and seeing him is just how much this meant for him."

After Tyler Reddick crossed the start-finish line, Michael Jordan burst into celebration with the #45 Toyota crew. He also shared a wholesome moment with Reddick's four-year-old son, Beau. In a post-race interview, Jordan emphasized the significance of the victory, likening it to an NBA playoff victory.

Tyler Reddick admits he was unaware of Michael Jordan's presence at Talladega

The #45 Toyota driver said that he was unaware that his team owner was attending the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and thus jumped into the car without meeting him beforehand.

Tyler Reddick conceded that he only saw Curtis Polk, Michael Jordan's representative, before the race and assumed his team owner wasn't in attendance. Reddick added that in the past, both 23XI Racing drivers had failed to win a race when they knew Jordan was sitting atop the pit box, but this time, being unaware might have worked out for him.

"I mean, in the past it hasn't really worked out. But, funny enough, I didn't really ask the questions today. I saw Curtis Polk was here. I didn't know Michael was here until after the race was over," he said in the press conference (via speedwaydigest.com).

"Maybe that was the trick, us not knowing that he was here, because in the past when we've known he's here... we always push really, really hard, right, but it would make it extra special if we were able to take him to victory lane."

After 10 rounds in the season, Tyler Reddick stands fifth in the driver's standings.