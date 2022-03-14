"It was a fun day" - Tyler Reddick on chasing a win at Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Before the kick-off of the 2022 Cup Series season, Kyle Larson predicted Tyler Reddick was going to have a breakthrough season.

From the looks of things, it seems he his predictions are coming to pass after Tyler Reddick pulled a breathtaking third finish at the Phoenix Raceway.

Despite finishing third, he was thrilled about the race. While explaining the whole experience of chasing the win, the 26-year-old driver described it as a fun day. He stated that:

“I thought we got a good launch considering all things going right there into one. I know about how deep I could drive it in turn one all day. I thought I got pretty good heat in the tires. I still overstepped it. I couldn’t have drove it any deeper than I did. I still thought I was going to get him in the fence. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear, high, take the lead.”

He went ahead in describing the fun part of the race, saying:

“It was a lot of fun. Great to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race. Everyone on this No. 8 Guaranteed Rate team did a really good job all day. One little miscue that took us from second to 12th. My pit crew did an amazing job, had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. It was a fun day. Nice way to recover from a mistake that late in the race, be battling for the win. Great day. We’ll see what else we can learn from this and see what lies ahead.”

Having posted a third-place finish in Phoenix, Tyler Reddick now has two consecutive top-ten finishes. He finished in the 7th place at Las Vegas Speedway.

On Twitter, Reddick stated that it was good for the two cars. Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon.

Before the race, Reddick posted on his Twitter account, stating that his legs are better and he is ready for the race.

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick Nice day for our group. Legs felt much better and we have solid adjustments lined up for tomorrow’s race! Rolling off P12 Nice day for our group. Legs felt much better and we have solid adjustments lined up for tomorrow’s race! Rolling off P12 https://t.co/WzIkxyHv0N

Tyler Reddick's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Season

The No. 8 driver of Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing kicked off the season with a bad start, finishing in 35th place in his first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway.

He later recorded another disappointing finish of 24th place at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Three bad starts, including the LA Clash where he finished 21st, served as a wake-up call.

He began with Las Vegas taking the 7th place followed by a 3rd place finish. This shows a huge improvement. In the upcoming races, he might clinch his first Cup Series win.

Though he has yet to win any Cup Series races, he won back-to-back Xfinity championships in 2018 and 2019.

Edited by Adam Dickson