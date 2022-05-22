Tyler Reddick cruises to Xfinity win after pipping William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway

Driving the No.48 Chevrolet Camaro, Tyler Reddick earned his first win of the 2022 Xfinity season on Saturday’s SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Reddick emerged victorious in a wild finish when he took the win for himself with a dramatic pass from third place with 31 laps left and held Byron at bay until he took the checkered flag. The 26-year-old marked his 10th Xfinity Series victory after beating William Byron by 1.825 seconds in an action-packed race.

The 26-year-old's win in Texas marked the first-ever win for the Big Machine Racing Team and it comes at the 45th Xfinity Series start for the organization. His win also ended JR Motorsports Chevrolet's three-race winning streak in the ongoing 2022 Xfinity Series.

Reddick is the seventh different winner in the first 12 races of the Xfinity season.

Race runner-up William Byron made his first series start since winning the 2017 Xfinity Series championship and fell just short of the race winner this weekend.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer placed third. Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill completed the top five.

Ryan Truex, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, AJ Allmendinger, and Landon Cassill placed in the top ten.

JR Motorsports’s three drivers finished in the top five with four inside the top ten, including Byron in second, Sam Mayer in third, Justin Allgaier in fourth, and Josh Berry in seventh.

The action-packed SRS Distribution 250 saw 11 caution periods during the 62 laps, the second-most in Xfinity Series history at Texas Motor Speedway.

Where Tyler Reddick and other drivers finished at Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway

Here are the final results for the 2022 SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Tyler Reddick

William Byron

Sam Mayer

Justin Allgaier

Austin Hill

Ryan Truex

Josh Berry

Riley Herbst

AJ Allmendinger

Landon Cassill

Daniel Hemric

Ty Gibbs, Toyota

Jeb Burton

Brandon Jones

Brandon Brown

Jeremy Clements

Stefan Parsons

Mason Massey

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Josh Williams

David Starr

Myatt Snider

Joe Graf Jr

Bayley Currey

Cj McLaughlin

Sheldon Creed

Timmy Hill

Patrick Emerling

Brett Moffitt

Ryan Ellis

JJ Yeley

Anthony Alfredo

Alex Labbe

Jesse Iwuji

Ryan Sieg

Noah Gragson

Matt Mills

Ryan Vargas

This was another thrilling race of the series. Stay tuned to see who wins next.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi