Tyler Reddick 'doesn’t need a whole lot of cheerleading' to deliver good races, feels his NASCAR crew chief

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick claimed his first Cup Series victory on Sunday night at Road America. Reddick had earlier established his name in the Xfinity Series, where he had 10 wins, including his latest win in Texas during the 2022 SRS Distribution 250. Despite having a good record in the Xfinity Series, Reddick has not visited Victory Lane since receiving his promotion to the Cup Series in 2019.

After a three-year drought, Reddick eventually quenched his thirst, taking the #8 Chevrolet Camaro to Victory Lane for the first time and giving RCR its 110th win. Before the season kicked off, Kyle Larson had predicted Reddick would have a solid season, and it seems his predictions are hitting the right direction.

Reddick's crew chief Randall Burnett is among the people impressed with the driver's victory since a win for the driver is a win for the whole team. He believes in Reddick and feels that he doesn’t need cheerleading all the time for him to win.

Speaking during a media interaction, Burnett said:

“Tyler doesn’t need a whole lot of cheerleading a lot of times, Sometimes he gets down on himself a little bit and beats himself up if he makes a mistake.”

The 26-year-old California native has been one of the drivers who has had their fair share of worse and better races. He has also been one of the most notable drivers, having finished as runners-up twice this season at Bristol Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Tyler Reddick is fully locked in for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season playoffs

The weekend before Road America, Tyler Reddick had recorded a P18 finish in Nashville, much better than Sonoma, where he recorded a P35 finish.

After a long struggle with disappointing weekends, he began Sunday’s event on the right foot. He claimed an excellent starting position, taking P4 in the qualifying race, which in turn helped him win the race.

The 3CHI Camaro #8 driver took control with 17 laps remaining of the 62-lap event, taking the lead from Chase Elliott, who was tightening his speed to collect the third win of the season.

Elliott is well known as a road-course master, and beating him wasn’t an easy task. Reddick, however, overpowered Elliot in the final stages and eventually collected the checkered flag. Following his win, he’s now fully locked in for the 2022 playoffs.

