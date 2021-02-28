Tyler Reddick car fails post-race inspection, disqualified from Xfinity Series race

Tyler Reddick might have tracked down Myatt Snider for the win had there been one more lap remaining in the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, but it would not have made any difference. Reddick’s No. 23 Camaro failed post-race technical inspection and was disqualified.

The car driven by Tyler Reddick failed the rear height requirement and, as a result, he lost his runner-up finish and was placed last. All other cars moved up one spot, making the top-five finishers Snider, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton, and Austin Cindric.

OFFICIALLY @NASCAR_Xfinity series winners!!!!! I can't believe it y'all! I don't even know what to say 🥲💪🏁 We #SlayedIt! pic.twitter.com/UqLVDxdBHj — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) February 28, 2021

Late run by Tyler Reddick was all for naught

In the second overtime in the Contender Boats 250, Snider jumped out to the lead and began to pull away from the field. However, Tyler Reddick closed in on the leader on the white-flag lap and was on his bumper as the checkered flag waved.

Snider led just five laps in the race, but two of them resulted in his first career Xfinity Series win. He had only two other national victories in his career, an ARCA Menards Series victory at Toledo Speedway in 2016 and one other in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour a year later at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick is a Cup Series regular, so he was ineligible for any Xfinity Series points. He won six times in NASCAR’s second-tier series in 2019, where he added 24 top-fives and 27 top-10s for Richard Childress Racing.

That earned him a promotion to the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 entry. While he failed to score a victory in his rookie campaign, he did post three top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Tyler Reddick finished second to Cole Custer in the Rookie of the Year balloting.