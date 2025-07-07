Tyler Reddick drops a 4-word reaction after another missed Chicago win 

Tyler Reddick shared his disappointment after missing the Chicago Street Race win by two places. Sunday's Grant Park 165 was the second year Reddick came within striking distance, but Shane van Gisbergen took the win from the pole, and the former settled for another podium finish.

Last year, Reddick pushed Alex Bowman hard in the closing laps of a rain‑shortened 58‑lap event and finished second. In a recent post on X, the 29-year-old shared pictures from the 2025 Grant Park 165 and a message.

"So close yet again," Reddick posted.

Reddick and crew chief Billy Scott called a late pit stop around lap 62 and gained a fresh‑tires advantage after restarting deep in the field. He climbed back by passing 15 cars in 12 laps to finish third. Reddick also earned the fastest‑lap bonus on the day.

The 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota driver now has seven top‑10s and five top‑5s across 19 starts. He also earned the pole and had a solid third‑place finish behind Christopher Bell and William Byron at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March this year. However, Reddick is still winless this season, after another top-5 last week in Atlanta.

"Another really solid day" - Tyler Reddick on third-place finish at Chicago Street Course

Tyler Reddick had to chase down Shane Van Gisbergen at the Chicago Street Course this year, similar to the race's 2023 debut when the New Zealander took home his first Cup win and Reddick crashed in turn 6 after entering the top-5.

Last Sunday, with new tires in the final laps, he started to reel in the leader but a late restart went wrong and he got stuck in the outer lane. During a post-race press conference, Reddick explained how he had to slow down behind a few cars and push hard with the fresh tires. He also admitted he had to be aggressive to make up positions.

"So cars that were on our similar strategy got ahead of us. And so I had took me a few laps to get by those cars on equal tires before we could start chewing through those cars on older tires. So, had to be aggressive," Tyler Reddick said (01:06 onwards).

"But it was nice to be able to, you know, restart 18th or so and um even with the issues we had and the damage we got on the car, be able to drive back to third there. So, all in all, it was another really solid day for us here," he added.

Tyler Reddick, who is ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup points standings, sits 13th on the playoff bubble. He is 143 points above the cutoff with seven races left in the regular season.

