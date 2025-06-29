Tyler Reddick edges Chase Elliott by 0.001 second for huge playoff boost

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott missed out on getting a huge playoff boost at the Quaker State 400. His on-track rival, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, seized the opportunity with a mere margin of 0.001 second.

Elliott qualified inside the top-20 drivers for the 400.4-mile race and secured P15 with a best time of 31.284 seconds. He was 0.305 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Joey Logano. Meanwhile, Reddick was a few spots behind him and secured P23 with a best time of 31.331 seconds. Additionally, the HMS driver was among the top ten drivers while wrapping up stage one of the race.

During lap 153, on turns 3 and 4, Chase Elliott claimed back his lead from Tyler Reddick. With seven laps to go in stage two, things were clear for the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, but Reddick took back the lead and crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds ahead of Elliott. With the stage two win, the 23XI Racing driver earned valuable playoff points.

Reflecting on the same, the 29-year-old NASCAR driver stated (via Matt Weaver on X):

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA LINK Tyler Reddick gets Chase Elliott for the stage by 0.001 "Its getting better and better," Elliott says, adding "I dont think I need anything right now." They thought they were the stage winner until about a minute into that "Now theyre saying 45 got us"

Chase Elliott ranked fifth with 543 points before wrapping up the Quaker State 400 race at EchoPark Speedway. He has secured nine top-ten finishes and five top-five finishes in 17 starts this season. Also, he has yet to snap his winless streak and land a berth in the playoffs.

Chase Elliott got candid about attempting the 'Double'

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was featured in an interview with ATYL Media, where he opened up about attempting the historic 'Double.' The event features competing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's teammate, Kyle Larson, has attempted the 'Double' twice. Reflecting on Larson's crash at the Indy 500, Elliott claimed he would support his teammate from afar rather than taking the risk himself.

"A little, but not much. You know, as they said earlier, they unfortunately had another crash today, which, you know, sucks, and I hope they can fix it. I don't really know how those cars work...So looking forward to keeping up with it hopefully next week. In between, yeah, running around on race day morning, but yeah, wish them the best and looking forward to keeping up," Elliott said (via AYTL Media).

Reflecting on the difficulty and risk, Chase Elliott mentioned he is focused on his stock car racing career rather than competing in the IndyCar Series for the time being.

