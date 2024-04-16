Tyler Reddick to get Jordan brand boost for Talladega's NASCAR Cup race

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will be piloting a magnificent black and white No. 45 Toyota adorned with the Jordan Brand sponsorship.

In his sophomore year as a 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick has been on a solid run of form leading into the Talladega Superspeedway weekend. The 28-year-old has secured three consecutive top-10 finishes as he aims to secure a Cup Series playoff spot for the fourth time in his career.

Heading into the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Reddick will be partnering with Jordan Brand, with the latter serving as the primary sponsor for the No. 45 Toyota. The car will feature an exquisite black and white color scheme with a giant Jordan logo on the hood.

Jordan Brand has been a regular feature at 23XI Racing. The apparel giant was the primary sponsor of Kurt Busch's No. 45 when the retired driver secured 23XI's second ever victory in Kansas.

Jordan also served as the primary sponsor for Tyler Reddick when the driver competed in the pre-season exhibition race, the 2024 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum.

The athleisure brand will once again partner with the 28-year-old driver this coming weekend for the GEICO 500 race. This comes on the back of Reddick's impressive fourth-place finish in Texas.

Tyler Reddick reflects on missing out on Texas win

Reflecting on his recent near miss at Texas, where he clinched an impressive fourth-place finish, Reddick remains focused on the task at hand. He said after the race (via TobyChristie):

"We had control of the restart that mattered, and we didn’t execute. Just kept focusing on the wrong things. All day long, I’d been really aggressively blocking the car behind me going into Turn 1, and it really hurt us going into the center of Turn 2."

"Just made bad adjustments at the wrong time, and we gave away the race," Tyler Reddick added. "That is kind of the story of the end of the race for us."

Tyler Reddick has three top-5 finishes so far this season, including a runner-up finish in Las Vegas. The former Richard Childress Racing driver is ranked eighth in the Cup Series standings after nine races, with 269 points to his name.

Meanwhile, Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace settled for a seventh-place finish in Texas last Sunday due to an incident with Chase Briscoe. The 30-year-old is ranked immediately below his teammate in ninth position, looking primed for consecutive playoff qualification.

