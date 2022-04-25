Tyler Reddick gets a new kind of No. 8 jersey ahead of GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing team driver Tyler Reddick is running his only second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 26-year-old made his Cup Series debut at the 2019 Daytona 500 and is one of the youngest drivers on the NASCAR schedule.

As the current Cup season moved to Talladega Superspeedway for GEICO 500, Richard Childress Racing’s official Twitter account shared Reddick’s new No. 8 jersey.

In the post, Reddick can be seen holding the No. 8 jersey which was gifted to him by the Birmingham Stallions, an American football team.

“A new kind of No. 8 for the driver of our No. 8 tonight Thanks for the jersey, @USFLStallions!”

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Reddick secured 10th pole position for Sunday’s race with a time of 53.399 seconds.

The California native is the only driver to win back-to-back Xfinity Series titles with different teams in NASCAR history. He achieved this feat in 2018 for JR Motorsports and 2019 for Richard Childress Racing.

Tyler Reddick’s finishes in the previous 2022 Cup Series races

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick is competing in his fourth NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick has had a mixed 2022 season and has recorded four top-10 finishes so far.

Pennzoil 400 was his first top-10 finish. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, WISE Power 400, Folds of Honor QuikTrip, and Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

His best performance came at the recently concluded Food City Dirt Race, where he finished second.

Earlier, he put up consistent performances from Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway, with the exception of Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro finished seventh, third, fifth, and twelfth in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin and Richmond, respectively.

With a second-place finish the previous week, he gained 36 points and now stands 11th in the points table standings with 241 points.

The talented young driver has not won any races so far this season. He will look to win his first race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway when the green-flag drops on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

