Tyler Reddick hoped Daniel Suarez would give "more respect" after 'worst case scenario' result in Richmond

Tyler Reddick expressed his frustrations and pointed the finger at the culprit for his disappointing night in Richmond. During Saturday's Cup race, the 23XI Racing driver saw his night compromised after Ty Gibbs got into his side and ruined his race.

However, even Gibbs was helpless in that scenario because the JGR driver was hit by Daniel Suarez in the back, which ensured the #54 got into the #45 of Tyler Reddick.

Following the race, Reddick opened up on his frustrations against Suarez as he said:

"Daniel just got impatient and just knocked fit for out of the way and that's what took us out. Unfortunately I thought I had a feeling that was what was going to happen. I was just hoping that more respect was going to be given. But yeah, he went in there, he moved the #54. I don't know if he meant for it to wreck me, but nonetheless, I feel like time and time again, Daniel's done that type of thing."

When a reporter asked Reddick about how disappointed he was with the fate of his race, he said the result is 'pretty much worse case scenario' given how fast his car was. He once again took a jibe at Suarez, adding that he can thank the Trackhouse driver for that.

It's worth mentioning that after Richmond, with only Daytona left in the regular season, Tyler Reddick is 15th on the playoff standings. He holds a +89 points advantage with Alex Bowman behind him with a +60.

As for how much damage Suarez's initial action inflicted on Reddick's car, the 23XI driver said:

"Quite a bit. I mean went from a car that was one of the fastest on the track to one of the slowest. So yeah, it affected quite a bit."

Tyler Reddick mentioned that Daniel Suarez moved and wrecked the #54 because he was frustrated, which in turn ended up spinning him out.

Daniel Suarez claims he didn't want to hurt Tyler Reddick in the on-track chaos

Speaking after the race at Richmond, Daniel Suarez claimed he feels 'bad' for Tyler Reddick. He said what happened on the track wasn't intentional and 'crash him for no reason' was the last thing he wanted to do.

Suarez further explained how he ended up making contact with Ty Gibbs, as he said:

“(Gibbs) already had older tires and at that point it’s a two- or three-second difference.When (Gibbs) went to the bottom, he just slowed down way more than what I anticipated. I bumped him a little bit to get some room but it was maybe too hard of a bump for the tires that he had and he got a wiggle and then he ended up spinning out (Reddick), which wasn’t intentional."

Suarez emphasized that he feels bad for the situation as he was trying to make 'as much time as possible' in the scenario.

